Houston, Texas: The Republican Party has proposed blocking access to abortion information websites.

The bill would criminalize developing, modifying, publishing, or managing websites that enable Texas residents to access abortions.

Houston's state representative Steve Toth has proposed a law that would make it illegal to view websites that give abortion information. Photo by Houston Chronicle Archives

A Republican lawmaker in Texas has proposed legislation that would make it more difficult to find information about where to get an abortion or abortion drugs online. Rep. Steve Toth of the Houston area proposed the Women and Child Safety Act, which would require ISPs to "make every sensible and technically possible attempt to prevent online access to data or content aimed at helping or enabling the acquisition of an elective abortion or an abortion-inducing drug."

Passage of Bill 2690 would also criminalize the act of registering a domain name for a website that provides information or referrals about abortion services. Aid Access, Hey Jane, Plan C, Choix, Just the Pill, and Carafem are singled out by name in the language of the law. Like Senate Bill 8, this one will encourage people to sue businesses and other entities that break the law. It would also make it illegal for Texans to use abortion funding websites to travel to other states where the procedure is permitted.

To conceal or destroy evidence of an abortion "done or attempted" in Texas or on a Texas resident outside of Texas is also a crime under the new law. The law is in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer, which resulted in a complete ban on abortion in Texas as of August 2022 (with the exception of cases involving rape or incest). The implementation date of HB 2690, should it pass, is September 1, 2023.

Abortion service is available online. Hey Jane criticized the recently proposed legislation as a "blatant attack on freedom of expression and trade." The clinic has also launched a website (texansforfreespeech.com) dedicated to the discussion of medical abortion, and it has pledged to donate $1 to abortion funds for every visitor to the site. The clinic said on Twitter that anti-abortion legislators have singled out Hello Jane (which doesn't even function in Texas) because they see medication abortion as the only realistic method of gaining access to abortion that is both safe and effective. According to pro-choice advocates, "HB 2690 is the first measure of its type and illustrates the incredible lengths that anti-abortion legislators will go to block even the knowledge of this safe, effective abortion therapy."

Internet firms have been a target of criticism from Texas politicians in the past. A previous injunction against Texas' Bill 20 was removed by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. This law forbids major social media companies from censoring user-generated content or removing users based on their political beliefs.

As of this writing, the office of Mr. Toth has not responded to a request for comment.

