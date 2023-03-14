Emily Ratajkowski Takes Pride in Being a Single Mother and Raising Her Boy, Sly, Without Gender Stereotypes

Apple Reads

Emily Ratajkowski, a well-known model, effectively balances her work and motherhood. Following her divorce, she is now a single mother who is thriving. Emily's way of raising her son is different than most, and she posts about it on social media.

Emily married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, just a few weeks after their romance began. Two years after that, the couple revealed they were expecting a child. Emily was so happy when Sly was born, but she and her husband split up in March 2022 because they had different interests.

Someone asked Emily throughout her pregnancy if she desired a boy or a girl. Her response was that she wanted not to know the gender of the child until he or she was 18 years old, at which point the youngster would know and disclose it to the parents. Even though Emily was progressive, she was happy to hear that she was going to have a son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMFel_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

The model claims that guys have it easier in today's society. They possess a certain degree of power and employ it actively. So, when Sylvester "Sly" Apollo was born, Emily was determined to do everything she could to teach him to be caring and responsible. The boy needs to learn to be grateful for all the advantages he was born with.

Women have a far more difficult time since we are taught that our appearance is cash.- Emily Ratajkowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=304Bj8_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

Pregnancy has permanently altered Ratajkowski's priorities. According to her, Sly is the sole focus at this time. When she learned she was pregnant, she felt powerless, but her serenity and faith that she could handle anything overcame her. Emily worked very hard so she could spend a lot of time with her son. She nursed him every two to three hours while she was at work. Sylvester provided her more happiness and magic than she could have ever imagined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcL1B_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

Emily feels that a degree of genderlessness is present in all children, which is why she is raising Sly without regard to gender norms. According to her findings, people are more likely to be rougher with boys, such as by throwing them into the air with great force. And as a mother, Ratajkowski does not want to see such behavior directed towards her child. She has even stated that her son would not play football because she fears for his safety during training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vn2FD_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

Emily wants her son to get along with both boys and girls, so she gives him dolls and tea sets even though Sly likes to play with cars. all with the purpose of Sylvester gaining a proper understanding of women. She notes that a one-year-old child can be naturally obsessed with anything with wheels. But, Ratajkowski must ensure that this isn't his main passion so that he may develop fully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MGjQt_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

Emily periodically discusses being a single mother with her friends. The model speaks openly about her opinions on Sly and how she does everything she can to ensure he develops into a good person. Her friend Julia Fox, who is also parenting a child, summed up what it is like to raise a man in a single line.

As a single mother raising a boy, it's difficult because you don't want him to turn out like every man you've ever encountered.- Julia Fox
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evoiz_0lIixNwA00
Photo by© emrata / Instagram

Emily disregards the opinions of others and dedicates herself to her small family. She has determined that Sly needs to see his mother as an example of a happy woman. And despite the fact that this may appear selfish to a few, Ratajkowski does not care. She is advancing as a model and has published a collection of writings on what it means to be a woman and mother.

Emily is open about of her desire to have more kids down the road, but for the time being, she must focus on raising Sly in the most effective manner possible. Emily considers having a daughter, but she recognizes that she has many pressing matters to address, as well as the need to learn how to raise children without inculcating them with toxic notions of male authority and female attractiveness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zgqT4_0lIixNwA00
Photo byKristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News

We can only wish Emily and her son Sly the best. It is still difficult to determine how much a person's conduct is affected by whether they have played with boys' or girls' toys. There is no doubt that the mother will strive to ensure that her child develops into a wonderful adult.

What are your thoughts on raising children without gender stereotypes?

Share your opinion in the comments.

 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying me a coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit emrata / Instagram, emrata / Instagram

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# motivational# stories# life lessons# Parenting# inspirational

Comments / 0

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
5K followers

More from Apple Reads

Cam Newton children: How many children does Cam Newton have

Cameron Newton is the quarterback for the American football team. He was born on May 11, 1989. The New England Patriots were his former team in the National Football League (NFL), where he most recently competed before becoming a free agent. He started his career with the Carolina Panthers and played there for nine seasons.

Read full story

Keira Knightley would not let her children watch Princess cartoons and doesn't believe babysitting dads are Heros

With her husband, James Rayton, Keira Knightley is a doting mother to their two young daughters. The actress is not shy about sharing her thoughts on motherhood in interviews. She restricts her children's exposure to some Disney films, believes that fathers are sometimes given too much credit for doing simple parenting tasks, and is critical of the pressure put on Kate Middleton to offer an unrealistically idealized image of a woman's body after giving birth.

Read full story

A female black student is body slammed by a white deputy sheriff as she refuses to get out of her seat.

It would seem like there is nowhere to go that is safe at the moment. Students and educators alike are in danger, even when attending school. Honestly, anything goes when there is a lack of respect in the classroom and the larger community. But, there are instances when things go way too far. This week, after a student arrived at the school to learn, the resource officer attacked her. He yanked the young lady out of her seat with unnecessary force.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Worth, TX

Parents find missing daughter after 51 years: 'Kidnapped and sold by babysitter'

It is a horror scenario for every parent.Your child is kidnapped and has disappeared for years.But then, after 51 years, there is a 'miracle' and parents and child find each other again.It is not a screenplay of a promising drama film, but a true story.

Read full story
California State

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, didn't say anything about his ties to SVB when he was lobbying for a bailout.

It was stated that California Governor Gavin Newsom had deep personal links to Silicon Valley Bank. The bank is reportedly connected to Newsom through his personal accounts, three wineries, and his wife's charity.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Texas may consider increasing access to medical marijuana

Legislators are considering a plan that would broaden who is eligible to use medical marijuana in the state. State representatives in Texas are considering a new law aimed at making it easier for patients to obtain medical marijuana. In a report by Eleanor Dearman of the Fort Worth Star Telegram, we learn that on Monday, the Texas House Public Health Committee heard testimony regarding House Bill 1805. The proposed legislation seeks to broaden the eligibility requirements for medical marijuana in Texas to include those with chronic pain who might otherwise be given opioids.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's wild hog invasion increases as Texas' population explodes.

Despite extermination attempts, feral hog numbers in the Houston area are increasing. The residents, farms, and wildlife control experts have been fighting a losing battle for years. Specialists in and around Houston report that the number of feral hogs in the area continues to rise.

Read full story
Amarillo, TX

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele have an unexpected response at a Texas restaurant.

Along with his close friend, the comedian and actor is making a road trip documentary. A prominent North Texas restaurant and brewery got a surprise visit from comedian and actor Will Ferrell this past weekend. Anchorman star Will Forte went to Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery on a Saturday to take the restaurant's infamous 72-ounce steak challenge while dressed as Sherlock Holmes. Photos from the visit were posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Sunday, with the caption, "Last night was intriguing."

Read full story
Texas State

Houston, Texas: The Republican Party has proposed blocking access to abortion information websites.

The bill would criminalize developing, modifying, publishing, or managing websites that enable Texas residents to access abortions. Passage of Bill 2690 would also criminalize the act of registering a domain name for a website that provides information or referrals about abortion services. Aid Access, Hey Jane, Plan C, Choix, Just the Pill, and Carafem are singled out by name in the language of the law. Like Senate Bill 8, this one will encourage people to sue businesses and other entities that break the law. It would also make it illegal for Texans to use abortion funding websites to travel to other states where the procedure is permitted.

Read full story
17 comments

Here's the story behind why Marisa Tomei, after several high-profile relationships, has chosen to remain childless

By the time she was 58, Marisa Tomei had already established herself as a leading actress with a stellar resume that included dozens of performances that garnered critical praise and several accolades, including an Academy Award. The talented and stunning actress has consistently drawn rave reviews. The fact that the actress is childless and husbandless is the only thing that keeps the critics at bay. What's more, she's very forthright about her position on this matter: she's content living independently of a family unit.

Read full story

How Naomi Watts Sets Her Own Path by Refusing Marriage and Promoting Independent thought in Her Children

Naomi Watts has been a UN ambassador, has been on the cover of magazines, and has won scores of honors. She has two children (who are not afraid to be themselves) and has no intention of getting married.

Read full story

Does Madonna have a new love? It looks like it and fans think they know who it is

There have been rumors about Madonna and Josh Popper dating for a while, but it looks like Madonna is now confirming it in her Instagram story. The 64-year old singersharedasteamy kisswith the 29-year-old boxer, and the internet went wild.Are the two actually dating?If we have to believe the photos, that's a "yes."

Read full story
2 comments

Jennifer Lawrence Returned to Movie industry as a Producer After Taking a Short Break to Marry and Have a Child

The Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence disappeared for a while, but she recently made a triumphant comeback. In the past several years, the actress has launched a new business, welcomed her first child, and married the man of her dreams. We'd like to share with you the story of Jennifer's struggles and the ways in which marriage and parenthood have altered her outlook on life.

Read full story

"People have called me a sick nut," A young mother who breastfeeds her 5-year-old son faces online backlash from people

Lauren McLeod, an Australian mother of two, seemed to be leading a typical life. She let her social media fans in on her typical maternity routine. I mean, it's not like this is anything extraordinary. Except that, eventually, word of her spread over the globe. The blogger insulted many people by discussing breastfeeding, a sensitive topic. The key question is, of course, up until what age is it acceptable?

Read full story

Winner Ellie Simmonds has competed in multiple Paralympic Games and "Strictly Come Dancing" viewers are inspired by her

Ellie Simmonds began swimming lessons when she was 5 years old, and by the time she was 13, she was competing in her first Paralympics. The Olympic gold medalist approaches life with confidence and curiosity. Ellie has graduated from college and tried her hand at a number of different professions, but her latest endeavor is competing on a British television dance show. It seems like nothing can stand in the way of this swimmer's success.

Read full story

Joaquin Phoenix believed he was a gloomy loner until he met Rooney Mara and became a father.

A Hollywood couple like Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara might share an unusual love story. Until they were blessed with a son, many of the celebrities' fans had no clue they were in a relationship. Actors are notoriously private people who would rather stay in and watch TV than participate in any sort of social scene. They seem to have a really healthy connection, therefore, this may be the key to its continued success.

Read full story
13 comments

YouTuber makes 1000 blind people see again by paying for their surgeries

Blurred vision, night blindness, or complete loss of vision in one eyeBlindness can break a life, but in many cases, a lot can be done with a short operation.And so philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson—also known as MrBeast on YouTube—set out on a mission: to cure a thousand blind people of their blindness.

Read full story
21 comments

Will Smith, now 54 years old, is thankful to his mother because "she is the reason he is the person he is today."

Caroline Smith, the mother of Will Smith, turned 86 years old in January 2023. The actor uploaded a photo of them cuddling and said, "Happy Birthday, Mom-Mom," on his Instagram account.

Read full story

Gigi got pregnant when she was at the height of her career, and she raised her child all by herself without babysitters

When is the best time to start a family, and how do you decide? That's a question that runs through every woman's mind at some point. Is my partner ready to become a father? Can I depend on him? Am I too young for this? What will become of my career? It makes it all the more intriguing to see how the model Gigi Hadid conquered her fears and hesitations before deciding to put her thriving modeling career on hold and instead devote herself to the wonders of parenthood, such as changing tables, cribs, and onesie shopping.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy