Emily Ratajkowski Takes Pride in Being a Single Mother and Raising Her Boy, Sly, Without Gender Stereotypes

Emily Ratajkowski, a well-known model, effectively balances her work and motherhood. Following her divorce, she is now a single mother who is thriving. Emily's way of raising her son is different than most, and she posts about it on social media.

Emily married Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2018, just a few weeks after their romance began. Two years after that, the couple revealed they were expecting a child. Emily was so happy when Sly was born, but she and her husband split up in March 2022 because they had different interests.

Someone asked Emily throughout her pregnancy if she desired a boy or a girl. Her response was that she wanted not to know the gender of the child until he or she was 18 years old, at which point the youngster would know and disclose it to the parents. Even though Emily was progressive, she was happy to hear that she was going to have a son.

The model claims that guys have it easier in today's society. They possess a certain degree of power and employ it actively. So, when Sylvester "Sly" Apollo was born, Emily was determined to do everything she could to teach him to be caring and responsible. The boy needs to learn to be grateful for all the advantages he was born with.

Women have a far more difficult time since we are taught that our appearance is cash.- Emily Ratajkowski

Pregnancy has permanently altered Ratajkowski's priorities. According to her, Sly is the sole focus at this time. When she learned she was pregnant, she felt powerless, but her serenity and faith that she could handle anything overcame her. Emily worked very hard so she could spend a lot of time with her son. She nursed him every two to three hours while she was at work. Sylvester provided her more happiness and magic than she could have ever imagined.

Emily feels that a degree of genderlessness is present in all children, which is why she is raising Sly without regard to gender norms. According to her findings, people are more likely to be rougher with boys, such as by throwing them into the air with great force. And as a mother, Ratajkowski does not want to see such behavior directed towards her child. She has even stated that her son would not play football because she fears for his safety during training.

Emily wants her son to get along with both boys and girls, so she gives him dolls and tea sets even though Sly likes to play with cars. all with the purpose of Sylvester gaining a proper understanding of women. She notes that a one-year-old child can be naturally obsessed with anything with wheels. But, Ratajkowski must ensure that this isn't his main passion so that he may develop fully.

Emily periodically discusses being a single mother with her friends. The model speaks openly about her opinions on Sly and how she does everything she can to ensure he develops into a good person. Her friend Julia Fox, who is also parenting a child, summed up what it is like to raise a man in a single line.

As a single mother raising a boy, it's difficult because you don't want him to turn out like every man you've ever encountered.- Julia Fox

Emily disregards the opinions of others and dedicates herself to her small family. She has determined that Sly needs to see his mother as an example of a happy woman. And despite the fact that this may appear selfish to a few, Ratajkowski does not care. She is advancing as a model and has published a collection of writings on what it means to be a woman and mother.

Emily is open about of her desire to have more kids down the road, but for the time being, she must focus on raising Sly in the most effective manner possible. Emily considers having a daughter, but she recognizes that she has many pressing matters to address, as well as the need to learn how to raise children without inculcating them with toxic notions of male authority and female attractiveness.

Photo by Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News

We can only wish Emily and her son Sly the best. It is still difficult to determine how much a person's conduct is affected by whether they have played with boys' or girls' toys. There is no doubt that the mother will strive to ensure that her child develops into a wonderful adult.

What are your thoughts on raising children without gender stereotypes?

Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying me a coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit emrata / Instagram, emrata / Instagram