Here's the story behind why Marisa Tomei, after several high-profile relationships, has chosen to remain childless

By the time she was 58, Marisa Tomei had already established herself as a leading actress with a stellar resume that included dozens of performances that garnered critical praise and several accolades, including an Academy Award. The talented and stunning actress has consistently drawn rave reviews. The fact that the actress is childless and husbandless is the only thing that keeps the critics at bay. What's more, she's very forthright about her position on this matter: she's content living independently of a family unit.

"Work has been her driving force throughout life."

If possible, Marisa avoids discussing private matters in interviews. She'll spend hours talking about movies and her roles, but she's less interested in discussing her personal life. One of the actress's pals says, "Marriage was not something that she ever truly desired—even when in her twenties." It's fair to say that her career has been the driving force in her life.

Marisa worked relentlessly for years to establish herself in the Hollywood industry. At age 20, she landed her first acting gig. Their role in The Flamingo Kid was minor. She first appeared in a theater production two years later. Yet, it wasn't until the 1992 premiere of the movie My Cousin Vinny that Marisa gained widespread recognition.

She received an Oscar for her performance as the Mona Lisa. Many would say that this is a fantastic opportunity to launch one's professional career. Tomei, however, was not content. In Hollywood, rumors began to spread that the award's presenter had accidentally announced the wrong winner's name. It's impossible for the young actress to beat out veteran competitors like Miranda Richardson, Joan Plowright, Vanessa Redgrave, and Judy Davis for the best actress honor at the film festival. Marisa had to prove her worthiness of the award over the course of several years by performing in a variety of dramatic and film roles that were each uniquely vibrant.

"I don't really see marriage as a good idea."

Tomei's stardom skyrocketed in the mid-1990s, when she appeared in multiple films per year. She became even more well-known thanks to her celebrity romances. So, Marisa had a crush on Robert Downey Jr. long before they were introduced on the set of Spider-Man. The pair did, in fact, split up after a while. Actors Dana Ashbrook, Christian Slater, and Lenny Kravitz, as well as playwright Frank Pugliese and director Nicholas Carpenter, have also been mentioned as potential suitors for Marisa.

No matter how many suitors she had, she never tied the knot. Often, the tabloids claimed Marisa was engaged, but she always denied it. A very high-profile example of this type of thing happened in 2013. Many tabloids claimed that the actress had accepted a marriage proposal from her partner, Logan Marshall-Green. The environment in which it occurred was also specified. Yet another rumor proved to be just that. They ended their relationship abruptly shortly after that.

Star once commented, "I don't know why women must have children in order to be considered whole human beings," indicating she was tired of the media's scrutiny of her personal life. The actress may not have a husband or children, but she still has a sizable extended family. She met her best friend and future godmother, Lisa Bonet, on the set of A Different World, and the two became inseparable.

It's not simple to go through life without caring about what other people think, but Tomei has been able to do so her whole life. She's approaching 60 years old, and she still feels the need to explain to others why she chooses to be single. Marisa herself finds that she has other priorities. Consider the example of the study of feminism.

She's gained prominence as an advocate for women who defy societal norms. Well, a scandal involving Marisa emerged after the 2019 Emmys. In front of the cameras, the actress proudly displayed her unshaven underarms. It didn't take long for admirers to start arguing in the comments; some thought her attitude was beneath a star of her stature, while others admired her for making a bold statement.

"Well, I can play quite a few instruments."

The actress also cares deeply about the messages her characters send to viewers. She once said that she wished she hadn't opened Pandora's box by appearing in The King of Staten Island, wherein she played the mother of the lead character. The filmmakers have cast her as the stereotypical mother. Yet, she has a totally different dream. Through her movies, she hopes to prove that middle-aged women have just as much potential as younger ones to play the lead role in romantic comedies and even to portray the vampire.

Tomei claims that even Aunt May looks better in the modern Marvel Spider-Man movies. She had a fight with the director about the character's right to date women before filming the most recent part. The performer even suggested a potential romantic interest for her character. Marisa proposed Amy Pascal, a producer at Sony, play her on-screen girlfriend. Unfortunately, the filmmakers were not willing to take such a risk with the comics, and the plan was never put into production.

Their roles as Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich, and Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City once swayed public opinion and altered history. They've achieved iconic status, demonstrating to the world that women don't have to conform to any certain stereotype. One of Marisa Tomei's characters, presumably, will join the ranks of those who have done so in the near future. After all, the actress, just as she does in real life, works to defy any preconceptions that might get in the way of her success, demonstrating that there is no single formula for achieving pleasure.

Which of Marisa Tomei's roles do you enjoy the most?

Share your opinion in the comments.

Preview photo credit Entertainment Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo, marisatomei / Instagram

