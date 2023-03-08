How Naomi Watts Sets Her Own Path by Refusing Marriage and Promoting Independent thought in Her Children

Naomi Watts has been a UN ambassador, has been on the cover of magazines, and has won scores of honors. She has two children (who are not afraid to be themselves) and has no intention of getting married.

In spite of Naomi Watts' fame, Liev Schreiber lasted the longest in her romantic relationships with men. There were other encounters between them before the 2005 Met Gala, where fate finally brought them together. The actress was a beacon, and many prominent guys wanted to be with her. Furthermore, Liev said that he felt extreme shame because of the situation. He had doubts about his ability to win her over, so he bailed.

Naomi was hoping their conversation would go another way. She finally cornered Liev and begged him, "Don't you want my digits?" She claims that this was her first and final time engaging in such behavior. And that impulsive choice resulted in an eleven-year marriage with two sons.

With the exception of Naomi's refusal to enter into a legal union, their family appeared to be completely typical.

Being a child of divorced parents, I was first opposed to the idea, but after experiencing it firsthand, I came to view it as having similar benefits to marriage. This certificate is something we simply do not possess.” Naomi Watts

In 2016, they made the decision that it would be better for everyone if they did not become romantic partners but instead continued to raise their children as a married couple. They're actually pretty good at it. Naomi has stated in 2019 that she is pleased with the way she and her ex-partner handled their relationship.

We're excited to start this next chapter of our lives together as a family and to grow closer to one another as parents.» Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

It was after the breakup that Naomi truly came into her own. She began dating coworker Billy Crudup, staged a gala-concert for the charity Global Orphans, and became president of a football club in England, not far from the farm owned by her grandparents. And as a result, her kids now have the most patient mom ever.

Naomi's youngest child began showing an interest in women's fashion in 2018. Kai likes to dress femininely, so much so that she has grown her hair out and started wearing jewelry. And the actress is totally behind Kai, posting pictures and gushing about her children on social media all the time.

"Please accept my heartfelt gratitude for being selected as your mother. That you have accomplished so much makes me so very happy. We honor your intelligence, skill, wit, and extraordinary bravery now and every day.» Naomi Watts

The actress has no qualms about saying that motherhood has been an exciting journey so far. At other times, she feels like giving up entirely. Still, she believes this journey to be among the most exciting of her life.

I am ecstatic that they picked me. Though I have yet to receive the annually promised breakfast in bed, they are still the best thing that has ever happened to me.» Naomi Watts

Naomi has been buoyed for over 30 years by the relationships she has cultivated with other women, despite the fact that she is perfectly capable of doing anything on her own. She and Nicole Kidman have been like sisters since they met in 1991 and became fast friends. The actresses have supported one another through hard patches like divorce and broken relationships. Furthermore, they have learned that women have the power to bring about positive change in the world.

