Does Madonna have a new love? It looks like it and fans think they know who it is

Photo by Bron Instagram: @madonna

There have been rumors about Madonna and Josh Popper dating for a while, but it looks like Madonna is now confirming it in her Instagram story. The 64-year old singer shared a steamy kiss with the 29-year-old boxer, and the internet went wild. Are the two actually dating? If we have to believe the photos, that's a "yes."

We will tell you everything we know so far about this potential new romance .

A turbulent love life

If there's one thing we can say about our it-girl, it's that she has a busy love life. The Hung Up hit singer is often on the front pages of magazines with her new loves.

In the past, we have already seen her with Lenny Kravitz, Tupac, Sean Penn, and even the Dutch dancer Timor Steffens. Her last romance was with model Andrew Dornell. The two broke up last February after dating for five months, but Madonna doesn't seem to have stayed single for long. With a spicy photo in her Instagram story, she confirms a new romance, and the internet goes wild.

Mystery man

Last night, Madonna posted a series of photos in her Instagram story. Dressed in a long black coat and black sunglasses, The Matrix atmosphere was certainly present. The singer posed for the camera with a lace mask. In the series of eight photos, she also appeared kissing another masked person, who the internet is convinced is Josh Popper. " Killers who are partying ," Madonna captioned the photo.

Photo by Bron Instagram: @madonna

The gossip is doing the rounds

It's not the first time we've seen these two together. On February 12, Josh posted a series of photos of himself with Madonna on his arm. Are the two turtledoves really dating? Madonna herself has not yet come forward with a statement, but judging by the photos, we can conclude that they are at least having fun together. In the meantime, the internet is going wild over the photos. One follower commented: “OMG that is MADONNA” . Whether we get to see more of these two together remains to be seen, but the internet is certainly eager to find out more.

What do you think? Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying me a coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!