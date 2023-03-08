"People have called me a sick nut," A young mother who breastfeeds her 5-year-old son faces online backlash from people

Lauren McLeod, an Australian mother of two, seemed to be leading a typical life. She let her social media fans in on her typical maternity routine. I mean, it's not like this is anything extraordinary. Except that, eventually, word of her spread over the globe. The blogger insulted many people by discussing breastfeeding, a sensitive topic. The key question is, of course, up until what age is it acceptable?

Rapid rise to fame

Lauren and her husband, Chris, welcomed their first child, Bowie, in 2017. She was following her mother's instructions and planning to breastfeed him for at least two years. As her son turned two, he still had no interest in switching to a healthier diet, and his mother didn't force him to. A few years later, in 2020, she gave birth to her daughter, Tigerlily. She's been nursing two kids ever since.

Thousands of people responded to McLeod's posts when she shared her story online. To add insult to injury, not all of the feedback was encouraging. The mother, whose baby is now 5, is continuing nursing despite receiving harsh criticism. She said, "I've been called a'sick nut,' I've been told I'm nasty, odd, gross, selfish, abusing my children, the list goes on and on."

The honest version, as seen through Lauren's eyes

Lauren admits that breastfeeding her son was the best decision she ever made, despite the fact that she hadn't meant to do it for so long. She looked into the World Health Organization's recommendations and discovered that continuing to breastfeed at any age was not harmful to the child's physical or mental development.

The farther she dove into the topic, the more certain she became that she was correct. The health of the mother and the child benefits from breastfeeding because "milk is full of antibodies and nutritional assistance." It's fantastic for helping his brain grow and develop. There are some lovely side effects for me as well, like the release of oxytocin every time I breastfeed and the reduction in my risk of developing certain cancers.

Because of the open nature of the Internet, McLeod says she expected to face criticism. She thinks many individuals have lost the female body's intended function. This leads them to evaluate her decisions. Yet Lauren insists that she is merely bonding with her son and that there is nothing unusual about it.

"It's really lovely that we can come together like this after a long day." McLeod says, "I've been very fortunate in that both of my breastfeeding experiences have been smooth and without any significant difficulties." With her overnight success, the Australian began routinely hosting fans at her house. But, from the blogger's perspective, this expands his or her audience.

Lauren is dedicated to empowering women in both her words and deeds. Because her buddy had to leave for a few days, she also breastfeed her friend's kid. Although the blogger admits that she was initially taken aback by the idea of nursing a stranger's child, she quickly came to realize that it was nothing out of the ordinary: "People have been doing this from the dawn of time, grandmothers would nurse their grandchildren."

According to the Opinions of Qualified Professionals

When we heard that there was no established time for children to stop being breastfed, we started to wonder what the scientific community had to say about the matter. As it happens, Lauren was correct. The experts can't agree on a firm upper limit. The first six months of a baby's existence are crucial for brain development, hence, they recommend exclusive breastfeeding for the first year. After that, the decision is up to the parents.

Breast milk, according to doctors, has a good effect on a child's health and protects them from a variety of disorders. Furthermore, the act of nursing itself has numerous positive effects on the mother.

The reason Lauren continues to discuss it

It's safe to assume that not all of the feedback Lauren receives from her fans is positive. The optimistic mother of two has won the hearts of many viewers with her positive outlook on life. She also helps other women who are having difficulty breastfeeding.

Lauren offers them helpful suggestions and divulges some of her mothering techniques. The blogger's ultimate goal is to change public opinion on the topic as a whole: "It tears my heart when I watch other moms given the hard time." It's so personal, and everyone's experience is unique.

When exactly does Lauren intend to wean her son from breast milk? When Bowie's ready," was her reply. The mother says, "I've said it a million times, and I'll say it a million more: people were biologically built to wean first from the breast between two and seven years of age." Whenever that time comes, you can bet she'll be sure to update her fans on the exciting news.

How old do you feel comfortable continuing breastfeeding?

Share your opinion in the comments.

