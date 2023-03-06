Joaquin Phoenix believed he was a gloomy loner until he met Rooney Mara and became a father.

A Hollywood couple like Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara might share an unusual love story. Until they were blessed with a son, many of the celebrities' fans had no clue they were in a relationship. Actors are notoriously private people who would rather stay in and watch TV than participate in any sort of social scene. They seem to have a really healthy connection, therefore, this may be the key to its continued success.

Joaquin at first believed Rooney did not like him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2an5d5_0l9nIcbP00
Photo by© Her / Annapurna Pictures and co-producers

On the set of "Her" in 2012, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara crossed paths. It was planned that they would act as exes. If Carey Mulligan had been cast for the role, they never would have met. However, she declined the part, and Rooney was tapped to take her place. Joaquin liked her a lot, but he thought Rooney hated him. While she did have feelings for him, she was too timid to display them.

They were friends over a lengthy period of time despite living far apart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCTNG_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byAP / East News

Joaquin and Rooney remained friends long after filming wrapped. They corresponded via email, and Phoenix eventually became so interested in Mara that he began searching for data about her online. He explained later that he had never been in such a position before and that it was really unusual for him.

Their collaboration was the spark for their blossoming affection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mbkS_0l9nIcbP00
Photo by© Mary Magdalene / Porchlight Films and co-producers

The two actors crossed paths once more in 2016 on the Mary Magdalene set. Phoenix stated that he desired to take part in a significant initiative and test out a new role. Also, Rooney had already been cast in the lead role, and he longed for the opportunity to collaborate with her once more. Later, though, their friendship blossomed into something more, and their mutual admiration quickly grew into a full-fledged romantic relationship, according to their friends and acquaintances.

Joaquin's first serious girlfriend was Rooney.

Joaquin and Rooney's relationship progressed rapidly, and they moved in together quickly after that. They were rumored to be engaged a short while later. None of the actors were willing to comment, and none of their representatives would confirm or refute the rumors. Joaquin's first serious girlfriend was Rooney.

Other relationships the actor had were never as serious as this one. Joaquin lied on air about being engaged to his yoga instructor, a claim he subsequently acknowledged making up. He merely wished to appeal to the masses by writing a story about a couple's romantic adventures. Not only was he not a yogi, he never even tried it.

They prefer quiet nights in to crowded social gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19H0TI_0l9nIcbP00
Photo bySam Sharma, PacificCoastNews / East News

Both Joaquin and Rooney are private people who only make public appearances at major events. As they are so at ease with one another, they often spend their time together relaxing at home, talking about anything, meditating, or watching movies. Mara successfully persuaded Joaquin to view the documentary The Staircase.

In his spare time, Phoenix likes to hang out with his dogs and read screenplays. Oskar and Soda are his two dogs. The second must be protected from the sun between the hours of 9 and 5, as her allergy makes that unsafe for her.

As a result, both Joaquin and Rooney have social anxiety whenever they have to go out in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0NYT_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byVALERIE MACON / AFP / East News

An isolated existence isn't necessarily a sign of a lack of empathy for others. Unfortunately, Phoenix and Mara share a common trait: they are both painfully shy and feel uncomfortable around large groups of people. Joaquin finds it difficult to open up to others, and even his fellow actors on set may not feel they know him very well.

Joaquin struggles in interview settings. Since he considers himself dull, he finds it more appealing to portray someone else.

They share more than just a romantic attachment in this couple, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oC8yS_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byAP / Associated Press / East News

They're both vocal advocates for animal rights and veganism. Not only do they not partake in the consumption of milk, meat, or any other animal product, but they also work to improve animal welfare worldwide. While they don't want to talk about themselves, they're always happy to chat about the importance of protecting animal rights.

Both Phoenix and Rooney participate in many eco-related projects. As an alternative to eating turkey during Thanksgiving, they advocate adopting turkeys from shelters and caring for them.

The couple's mutual acquaintance shared the news that they had become parents for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8bew_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP / East News

No one knew Mara and Phoenix were expecting because they didn't say anything. Someone close to the actress and her husband leaked the news that she was expecting.

Someone other than the parents broke the news of the baby's official birth. Viktor Kossakovsky, Gunda's director, had to defend the absence of the film's producer, Joaquin, at the Zurich Film Festival. Thus, he made an official public announcement that Joaquin and Rooney had recently given birth to a baby girl whom they called River.

The newborn was given the name of Joaquin's older brother.

They wanted to honor Joaquin's older brother, River, so they came up with this unique name. Joaquin's interest in movies began thanks to him. Joaquin had a profound personal connection to River, and his passing was devastating to him. Joaquin could have gone into a different line of work, like being a veterinarian or a musician, if this catastrophe hadn't occurred. His reluctance to discuss River's death may account for why he still avoids talking about his brother.

The family will not force the boy to conform to their lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viFT9_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byKCS / East News

Joaquin and Rooney rarely discuss their son or daughter. They intend to give him a quiet upbringing away from the public eye. Phoenix will not force River to be a vegan, but he also won't lie to her about where food comes from. Rooney's joy at becoming a mother is only surpassed by her desire to make the world a safer and more supportive place for other women and their children.

They're debating expanding their family.

Raising a kid brought them closer together, and they adapted swiftly to parenthood. This is one of the reasons why Joaquin and Rooney are thinking about expanding their family. Mara has always been closest to her sister Kate, so she hopes to keep the age gap between the children short.

So much about the couple's history is still a mystery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULFnN_0l9nIcbP00
Photo byJason Smith / Everett Collection / East News

Those in the know have mentioned multiple times that Joaquin and Rooney were preparing for a wedding, but specifics were always sketchy. Because Joaquin called Mara his wife in an interview, many people thought that the two had secretly gotten married. The two of them have not made any public statements about the matter, thus it is unclear whether or not a ceremony took place, or if one did, when it did.

Joaquin and Rooney's love for one another is a fact, however. Joaquin claims he was an unhappy man going through tough situations for quite some time. But, he is not concerned about his professional future at the moment. In other areas of his life, he discovers meaning and strength.

Joaquin Phoenix remarked, "Somewhere here, I don't know where, is a filthy dragon, and I want to take its wings off and fasten a blanket around it and sleep with it forever," during his speech at the Toronto International Film Festival. What can I say? You're really welcome.

Do you think the couple's decision to live a low-profile lifestyle contributes to the health of their family, or does it merely pique additional interest in them?

Share your opinion in the comments.

Preview photo credit AP / East News, Jason Smith / Everett Collection / East News

