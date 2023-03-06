YouTuber makes 1000 blind people see again by paying for their surgeries

Photo byJeremiah is one of the 1,000 blind people MrBeast has helped. Source: YouTube MrBeast

Blurred vision, night blindness, or complete loss of vision in one eye Blindness can break a life, but in many cases, a lot can be done with a short operation. And so philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson—also known as MrBeast on YouTube—set out on a mission: to cure a thousand blind people of their blindness.

“Half of all blindness in the world can be solved with a 10-minute operation,” says an ophthalmologist to the YouTube star. But the big problem is: most people don't have the money for such an operation. Jimmy Donaldson, the American philanthropist who often gives away money in his videos under his alias MrBeast on YouTube (130 million subscribers), therefore thought it was time to act.

It's already leading to one of the most talked about YouTube videos this year. The striking YouTuber has already achieved that honor before, for example with his $600,000 fireworks video from 2020.

The first reactions of blind people: 'Wow, I see everyone again!'

200 million people in the world don't see the world as we see it, MrBeast begins his video , which has already been viewed almost 60 million times in two days. “But I have already helped one person get rid of it. "And she is just one of a thousand people around the world that we have helped.”

After we see the first patient, number two follows. And number three. And number four. The bandage comes off the eyes, and then a cry follows. "Wow. "I'll see everyone again!”, says one. The other is amazed: “I can see your face." and your face. "And your face too!” And those are just the first reactions.

'Hey, my watch. I've never seen that'

“We are just getting started,” says MrBeast. And the counter starts to count up, from patient number ten to patient number twenty. "Hey, there's my watch." "I've never seen that before," says one patient. “I had night blindness, I couldn't see anything. "And you just solved it,” says another grateful patient to the YouTuber.

How does the operation work?

If you're wondering: How does eye surgery make people see again? “The blindness is because the lens in your eye becomes so cloudy that people can no longer see through it,” explains MrBeast. In the operating room, doctors use a small device to suck the cloudy lens out of the eye. Then the doctors replace it by placing an artificial lens in the eye. "It's that simple!"

And the counter continues to count. Then patient number one hundred comes into the picture. This blind man, Charlie, walks into the hospital, where MrBeast asks him to read letters on a screen. Of course he can't, because of his blindness. But what he doesn't know is that it says he won $10,000. "I can't wait to see his reaction," says MrBeast.

Charlie, still clueless, says he wants his vision back. "Then I can finally get back to work." After the operation, the bandages come off his eyes. “Oh wow,” he exclaims. And then he gets to see the screen again. Now he can read the letters. “You just won $10,000,” he reads, and MrBeast walks over to him with a briefcase full of cash. His daughter and wife, like Charlie, can't believe it and they fall into each other's arms.

Viewers raved about video of MrBeast helping blind people

More heartbreaking stories follow. A blind patient who says he hasn't been himself for the past 62 years because of his blindness. Another man can see his son for the first time. And the story of Jeremiah also provides the necessary emotions. The boy has been blind in his right eye all his life. His surgery is difficult and has a 50 percent success rate.

Fortunately for him, the dime fell in the right direction. “Everything looks so much clearer now,” he says, after the bandage is finally allowed to come off his eye. He bursts into tears. And that's not all: MrBeast gives him a check for $50,000. "Because you're about to start college." It causes disbelief, in him and with his parents.

Then MrBeast goes around the world to help blind people there. It provides lyrical comments under the video. “Give this man an award,” viewers unanimously agree. “This was really great." "You make the world a better place!”

Houston, TX
