Will Smith, now 54 years old, is thankful to his mother because "she is the reason he is the person he is today."

Caroline Smith, the mother of Will Smith, turned 86 years old in January 2023. The actor uploaded a photo of them cuddling and said, "Happy Birthday, Mom-Mom," on his Instagram account.

Smith's followers are well aware that he has an undying affection for his mother and that he will go to any lengths to please her in any way. Will feels an overwhelming sense of gratitude for his mother for all that she has done for him.

As a mother, Caroline set a good example for her four kids by demonstrating the value of getting a good education.

Educated at Carnegie Mellon University, Caroline Bright has a degree under her belt. Willard Smith Sr., a refrigeration engineer and veteran of the US military, was her husband. They raised a brood of four offspring.

His older sister is named Pamela, and his younger siblings are named Harry and Ellen. Will is his father's given name.

Will Smith and his siblings, when he was little

A member of the school board, Will's mother instilled in her children the belief that "knowledge is the panacea for all problems." Will explained later that he frequently turned to books to help him get through the many difficult situations he faced.

A large collection of books on a wide range of subjects may now be found at the actor's home library. For Smith, his three kids, Willow, Jaden, and Trey, were able to get a genuine home school education.

Caroline's mother gave her a hand in the parenting department.

Gran did her best to help her grandkids grow up to be good citizens. Will, who began composing rap at the age of 12, had a notebook full of tracks she saw once. She saw profanity and wrote a brief message reading, "Dear Willard, truly clever individuals do not have to use terms like these to express themselves." If you're as brilliant as we think you are, prove it to the world.

From then on, Smith avoided using the phrase altogether in his writings. A quote of his goes as follows: "My Mother and Grandma defined love, God, and knowledge in my life. I owe everything I am and have accomplished to their selflessness.

The marriage between his parents ultimately failed.

Caroline and her husband had a tumultuous marriage. It all came to a head during one of their disagreements, and she decided that was it. Will's parents decided to split up when he was 13 years old.

But, no one ever stopped talking to their children. The parents did their best to offer their children plenty of attention.

Will Smith later admitted that he has always felt like a coward for being unable to bring himself to physically intervene between his explosive father and his mother. And the hurt is still there for him to feel. The actor claims he undertook certain measures at the time in order to cope with his feelings of guilt.

Will Smith has never stopped loving his mom.

Will posts numerous pictures of the two of them together on his various social media accounts. To celebrate his mother's 85th birthday, he shared a video of the two of them dancing to Whitney Houston's "I Want Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" "Mom-Mom, let's dance our way to 100," Will penned.

Even the Hollywood star's mother can enjoy his sense of humor. On Mother's Day once, he apologized, "Mum, I'm sorry about that time when you found me inside the kitchen with my girlfriend when I was a high school senior." Yet, you really ought to have been sleeping.

Caroline and Will's ex-wife are on good terms.

Will Smith and actress Sheree Zampino were married for only three years, from 1992 to 1995. When Caroline sees the lady who gave her a grandson, she can't help but be happy. Will Smith becomes a father for the first time to his son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III.

Sheree recently posted on social media in honor of Caroline's 86th birthday, saying, "Happy 86th Birthday Mom-Mom (Trey's grandma on dad's side)—giving honor where honor is due! You are cherished, respected, and cherished by many.

His mother takes great pleasure in sharing the spotlight with him and praising his accomplishments.

Caroline and her kid are frequently photographed together. They went to the premieres of Lakeview Terrace and Made in America, as well as the 30th César Awards Ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

Also, Will and Caroline are big sports fans and like going to games together whenever possible. They once attended a game between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his newly released memoir, Will Smith writes about his relationship with his mother.

In the fall of 2021, the actor's autobiography hit shelves. There, he detailed his complicated upbringing and discussed his parents' marriage. Apparently, he overcame the traumatic experience of his youth.

Getting this book out of the hands of my fearful inner kid was a long, painful trip. "This recognition has been like a cold drink of water on the flames of my craziest insecurities," he wrote to his Instagram followers.

What's the status of your connection with your parents?

Share your opinion in the comments.

