Gigi got pregnant when she was at the height of her career, and she raised her child all by herself without babysitters

When is the best time to start a family, and how do you decide? That's a question that runs through every woman's mind at some point. Is my partner ready to become a father? Can I depend on him? Am I too young for this? What will become of my career? It makes it all the more intriguing to see how the model Gigi Hadid conquered her fears and hesitations before deciding to put her thriving modeling career on hold and instead devote herself to the wonders of parenthood, such as changing tables, cribs, and onesie shopping.



The reigning diva of the runway

Gigi is more than just a pretty face in the modeling industry. On the runway, she stands out among the stars. In the eyes of the designers, she possesses a unique talent: the anbility to completely inhabit any role she's given. Gigi walks tall and smolders with confidence.

When Hadid initially emerged onto the scene, she was not celebrated for her laid-back demeanor. Experienced supermodel Naomi Campbell , who also had a "odd" gait when she first started out, taught her the ropes. Hadid's training paid off; she now walks like a professional.





Photo by Hahn Lionel / ABACA / Abaca / East News

Her relationship with Zayn Malik was tumultuous, but she was able to achieve professional success. They tried to be a normal couple by sharing images of themselves online and going to public events like the Met Gala in 2016. Hadid spoke frankly about her interests in an interview, “I adore being with my guy, making art, and cooking. We enjoy watching movies late at night while enjoying some of the best coffee and gingerbread cookies in the city.



Yet, the relationship between the two of them proved to be less than ideal. In 2016, 2018, and 2019, Hadid and Malik split up. The media kept saying, "They might get back together," no matter what happened. Hadid did really spend her 25th birthday with him in the year 2020.



A good surprise

The two got back together after spending some quality time together at Hadid's mom's farm. Pregnancy rumors were swirling about Gigi shortly after her birthday bash. Both the tabloids and Hadid were taken aback by the revelation. After confirming her pregnancy, she began posting heartfelt updates on social media about the next chapter of her life.



Gigi did photo shoots, posted photos of her pregnant belly, talked about her mood swings, and revealed her ideas for the baby's nursery. Hadid, who just a few months ago was striding on the runway in Jacquemus clothes, was fully captivated by the expectation of parenthood.

During an interview, Hadid revealed her excitement at the fact that her family had surprised her with a "everything bagel cake" that morning. As I have a daily everything bagel habit, I was thrilled to find out that my birthday cake will be a bagel.



Motherhood is a miracle, and she has the love and support of her family to thank for it.

Gigi gave birth to a daughter in September 2020 and named her Khai (which means "crowned") after her grandma. It was reported that the young mother was thriving in her new job and duties. Gigi and Zayn have "totally immersed themselves into becoming hands-on parents," as the model's mom put it.



Neither of Hadid's parents could contain their excitement. Mohamed sent a full letter to his granddaughter, whom Yolanda referred to as "an angel from paradise." Malik had purchased a farm next to Hadid's mother's land just for the delivery, and the labor there lasted for 14 hours. Plants were cultivated there, and horses were raised there. The birth attendant was Malik himself. Gigi said in an interview, "I was so fatigued, and I glanced up and he's holding her. Really, that was the cutest thing.



Gigi and Malik celebrated their daughter's 11th month in the peace and quiet of their property. The baby's face is still covered, and she is kept out of public sight as the model protects her from the cameras and the attention of the public. In a social media post, Hadid said, "For a child, I can assume that near or extreme paparazzi sprees must be exhausting and disorienting." Hadid wishes her daughter to have a regular life without experiencing too much attention being drawn to her appearance.



Gigi has chosen to raise her daughter without the help of a nanny, therefore, she spends most of her time on the farm. Yolanda claims that Gigi has made the decision to raise her child independently. The model has settled into the quiet country life with her family and said that she prefers it to the bustle of the city.



After an extended break, she is back on the runway and in magazines.

Gigi was willing to participate in a photo shoot a little over 2 months after giving birth, despite her body change: "I know that I'm not as skinny as I was previously, but I also am an extremely practical thinker. I told them, "Yes, I'll shoot a Vogue cover, but it's evident that I'm not going to be a size 0, and I don't feel like I'll have to go back to that at this moment." Gigi has returned to work, but her hectic schedule is a thing of the past.



Having spent her childhood outside, Hadid is confident that her farm is the perfect place to raise a child. The model suggests it's beneficial to let kids go outside and discover things on their own.



Despite ending their relationship in October 2021, they continue to be loving parents and demonstrate that their child's needs come first. Khai's recent birthday party had a Peppa Pig theme.

When do you believe women would benefit most from becoming mothers?

Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!



