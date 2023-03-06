"He is a real feminist." How Zoe Kravitz Regained Her Life Following after divorce and madly in Love with Channing Tatum

Since getting a divorce from her husband last year, Zoe Kravitz has been working harder than ever. Zoe claims that in her forty-first year, she has found greater happiness and inner peace. and it shows in the outcomes. Kravitz is attempting to branch out into a new field after having already established herself in the film and music industries.

She finally took the plunge and got a divorce so she could flourish.

In addition to films like X-Men: First Class and Divergent, her other notable credits include Fantastic Beasts, The Batman, and the next sequel, The Dark Knight Rises. The family of stars is one of the best in the galaxy. Her biological parents are Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, both actors, and her stepfather was Jason Momoa, whom she called "Papa Bear."

Photo by Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/East News

Zoe filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in December 2020. After being married for only eight months, Kravitz decided to go on a solo quest for artistic fulfillment and self-discovery. It's safe to say that Karl is one remarkable guy. Ultimately, it's not so much about him as it is about me getting comfortable enough with asking myself introspective questions about my identity to accept that I'm still developing in that regard. That's the path I'm taking at the moment.

Photo by DFY+LSN/KCS/East News

Glusman and Kravitz were married for only 18 months, but they had been together for a long time. After dating for around two years, Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoe got engaged, and the couple tied the knot in a historic Parisian townhouse owned by Lenny's mother. The actress wore white shorts and a lace net dress for her trip down the aisle, and everyone at the rock star's residence went shoeless.

She finally gave up worrying about starting a family.

Photo by IMAGO/RW/Imago Stock and People/East News

Zoe graciously takes the high road and refuses to back down in the face of criticism. Kravitz, who is now in her 40s and recently divorced, says, "I don't feel compelled to have kids by a specific time, if I ever have kids." I still wish to experience new things, party till dawn, and wake up to a beautiful day.

She was the star of a hip Hollywood smash hit.

Photo by Invision/Invision/East News

Kravitz enjoyed a productive 2022. Box office receipts for The Batman, in which Zoe played Catwoman, skyrocketed. Many people were anticipating this film because of the DC franchise. The actress watched both domestic cats and wild cats, like lions, in action to get ready for her role. How adept am I? is acting swiftly and deceptively. So, we conducted some exciting work on the floor.

She initiated solo album production.

The starlet started working on a solo record with her pal Jack Antonoff in order to work through her own emotions. Truth be told, Zoe has been creating music for quite some time, although this will be her first solo performance. The band Lolawolf was created by the singer in 2014. Zoe's younger siblings, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, from her mom's second marriage to Jason Momoa, came up with the name. The group decided to use a name that was a combination of all of their last names.

She assumed the position of director.

Photo by Invision/Invision/East News

This was the year when Zoe finally did what she'd always wanted to do. The film Pussy Island, on which she has been working for five years, has finally commenced filming. Kravitz is making her directorial debut with this project.

In this suspenseful tale, a waitress falls in love with a mysterious computer mogul. Zoe says, "It became more about a power battle and what that power struggle means" after rewriting the script a gazillion times.

With this, she stepped into a new relationship.

Kravitz is currently seeing Channing Tatum, who will play the major male role in her future film. The actress's ex-boyfriends include several celebrities. Penn Badgley, of Gossip Girl and You, and Twin Shadow, a singer, are just two of the famous men she's dated.

Though she had never met Channing before casting him, she had little doubt that he was the right choice:

"I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in this subject matter."

She finally started putting herself first.

"He's simply a fantastic human," Zoe says of her new lover, and it's clear that she and him are having a great time together. He makes me laugh, and we share a passion for art, the discussion of art, and the investigation of the motivations behind our own creative endeavors. We enjoy analyzing, discussing, and testing each other's understanding of the movies we see.

Kravitz is less interested than she once was in conforming to public opinion. Although though Catwoman enjoyed her time with her family, she is ready to go back into the wild. "I just learnt to think about who I am and what I want. I can't imagine being a woman and asking that of herself. Perhaps I don't want what society tells me I should desire—a husband, kids, a stable career.

When did you finally realize how much you were capable of?

Share your opinion in the comments.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit Invision/Invision/East News, moses / Instagram