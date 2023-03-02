The Story of Lili Elbe, She among the First Transgender Woman to Undergo a Reassignment Surgery 

Being a trailblazer isn't a picnic, but the recognition and respect you earn are well worth the effort. As no one has ever attempted something like this before, it's understandable if the thought strikes fear. Books and movies are written and made about these historical figures. We'd like to share the inspiring true story of Lili Elbe with you today. Lili was one of the earliest patients to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Einar Wegener's life was normal

Until the year 1908, Danish artist Einar Wegener's life wasn't much different from everyone else's. A spice merchant family raised Einar. Subsequently, she completed her secondary education and began attending college. The painter and his future wife met while Einar was a student at Copenhagen's Royal Danish School of Fine Arts.

19-year-old The vicar's daughter, Gerda Gottlieb, won over the heart of a young college student, and the two are now married. The two joined forces as partners in addition to becoming married. Gerda was an illustrator for magazines, whereas Wegener was known for his post-impressionist landscapes. Einar, by the way, was a very accomplished artist; their works were included at Paris's renowned Salon d'Automne.

It was a coincidence that altered the course of history

Gerda painted primarily female subjects. Her portrayed female leads exuded a strong, yet feminine, confidence and elegance. Nonetheless, if she did draw male characters, they would still appear rather feminine. Gottlieb posed a threat to the community in this way.

In 1908, when actress Anna Larssen failed to appear for a modeling session, Gerda was forced to ask her husband, who was of frail frame, to fill in. At first Einar was skeptical, but he came around and consented. Einar had no idea that this was the beginning of their journey to self-discovery. They admitted in retrospect that they had fun while in character, despite the oddity of the statement. The softness of women's clothing appealed to me. From the first minute I stepped into them, I felt completely at ease.

Gerda's continuous depiction of her husband as a woman further strengthened Einar's belief that the two of them were interchangeable. The actress who didn't show up for the modeling session also inspired the rebranding of their identity. What Lili saw as she looked up was a bright ray of hope.

The pioneering gender-change surgery

Shock and disgrace befell the pair in 1912 when it was revealed that Gottlieb's model was his wife. They had to get out of Denmark immediately and head to Paris, where they would be more welcome. Gerda posed Lili as her husband's sister during social gatherings. Elbe, who was trying to mature both emotionally and physically, was humiliated by her own lies.

Fortunately, they learned of a facility in Dresden where cutting-edge sex-identity surgery was being performed. Note that Lili adopted the surname Elbe in honor of the river that serves as the city's defining geographical feature.

The experience of having a brand new body

Both of Lili's parents had passed away by the time she began her transition, but she had the love and support of her siblings. She changed her name to Lili Ilse Elvenes and got a new passport that year (1930). King Christian X of Denmark formally declared Einar Wegener's marriage to Gottlieb null and void about this time. Gerda had been Elbe's constant companion for over twenty years, through thick and thin. Yet, after the divorce was finalized, the exes went their separate ways.

Lili decided to give up becoming an artist because she assumed the role should belong to a cisgender male. However, she discovered a new drive: love. Claude Lejeune, a French art trader, and Elbe crossed paths. She hoped to start a family with him when they got married. The experience she was experiencing at the moment was the happiest of her life, she said. She also underwent further procedures to achieve her ideal figure. Yet, Lili ultimately passed away as a result of one of these operations. In 1931, on September 13th, she passed away.

The revolutionary impact that Lili Elbe had on the world

The Danish Girl has been hailed by some as the year's finest and most consequential film. Transgender rights were discussed, and the audience gained a greater understanding of trans people like Lili as a result. Eddie Redmayne played the part of Lili in the film. The movie about Lili Elbe and Gerda Gottlieb's lives was a big hit. In 2016, the ex-spouses and their closest friends presented a major art exhibition in their hometown of Copenhagen.

Preview photo credit The Danish Girl / Working Title Films and co-producers, Wellcome Collection / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0, Man into Woman, An Authentic Record of a Cha / Wellcome Collection gallery / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0