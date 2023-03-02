The Story of Lili Elbe, She among the First Transgender Woman to Undergo a Reassignment Surgery 

Apple Reads

Being a trailblazer isn't a picnic, but the recognition and respect you earn are well worth the effort. As no one has ever attempted something like this before, it's understandable if the thought strikes fear. Books and movies are written and made about these historical figures. We'd like to share the inspiring true story of Lili Elbe with you today. Lili was one of the earliest patients to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Einar Wegener's life was normal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdcpi_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© Unknown author / Wikimedia Commons

Until the year 1908, Danish artist Einar Wegener's life wasn't much different from everyone else's. A spice merchant family raised Einar. Subsequently, she completed her secondary education and began attending college. The painter and his future wife met while Einar was a student at Copenhagen's Royal Danish School of Fine Arts.

19-year-old The vicar's daughter, Gerda Gottlieb, won over the heart of a young college student, and the two are now married. The two joined forces as partners in addition to becoming married. Gerda was an illustrator for magazines, whereas Wegener was known for his post-impressionist landscapes. Einar, by the way, was a very accomplished artist; their works were included at Paris's renowned Salon d'Automne.

It was a coincidence that altered the course of history

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wJ14H_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© The Danish Girl / Working Title Films and co-producers

Gerda painted primarily female subjects. Her portrayed female leads exuded a strong, yet feminine, confidence and elegance. Nonetheless, if she did draw male characters, they would still appear rather feminine. Gottlieb posed a threat to the community in this way.

In 1908, when actress Anna Larssen failed to appear for a modeling session, Gerda was forced to ask her husband, who was of frail frame, to fill in. At first Einar was skeptical, but he came around and consented. Einar had no idea that this was the beginning of their journey to self-discovery. They admitted in retrospect that they had fun while in character, despite the oddity of the statement. The softness of women's clothing appealed to me. From the first minute I stepped into them, I felt completely at ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRpIn_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© Gerda Wegener / Wikimedia Commons

Gerda's continuous depiction of her husband as a woman further strengthened Einar's belief that the two of them were interchangeable. The actress who didn't show up for the modeling session also inspired the rebranding of their identity. What Lili saw as she looked up was a bright ray of hope.

The pioneering gender-change surgery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SYwa_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© Man into Woman, An Authentic Record of a Cha / Wellcome Collection gallery / Wikimedia Commons, ©

Shock and disgrace befell the pair in 1912 when it was revealed that Gottlieb's model was his wife. They had to get out of Denmark immediately and head to Paris, where they would be more welcome. Gerda posed Lili as her husband's sister during social gatherings. Elbe, who was trying to mature both emotionally and physically, was humiliated by her own lies.

Fortunately, they learned of a facility in Dresden where cutting-edge sex-identity surgery was being performed. Note that Lili adopted the surname Elbe in honor of the river that serves as the city's defining geographical feature.

The experience of having a brand new body

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awMLG_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© Portrait of Lili Elbe with a green feather fan / Gerda Wegener / Bruun Rasmussen / Wikimedia Commo

Both of Lili's parents had passed away by the time she began her transition, but she had the love and support of her siblings. She changed her name to Lili Ilse Elvenes and got a new passport that year (1930). King Christian X of Denmark formally declared Einar Wegener's marriage to Gottlieb null and void about this time. Gerda had been Elbe's constant companion for over twenty years, through thick and thin. Yet, after the divorce was finalized, the exes went their separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiNOG_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© Man into Woman, An Authentic Record of a Cha / Wellcome Collection gallery / Wikimedia Commons, ©

Lili decided to give up becoming an artist because she assumed the role should belong to a cisgender male. However, she discovered a new drive: love. Claude Lejeune, a French art trader, and Elbe crossed paths. She hoped to start a family with him when they got married. The experience she was experiencing at the moment was the happiest of her life, she said. She also underwent further procedures to achieve her ideal figure. Yet, Lili ultimately passed away as a result of one of these operations. In 1931, on September 13th, she passed away.

The revolutionary impact that Lili Elbe had on the world

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYn7B_0l5XrkQ600
Photo by© The Danish Girl / Working Title Films and co-producers

The Danish Girl has been hailed by some as the year's finest and most consequential film. Transgender rights were discussed, and the audience gained a greater understanding of trans people like Lili as a result. Eddie Redmayne played the part of Lili in the film. The movie about Lili Elbe and Gerda Gottlieb's lives was a big hit. In 2016, the ex-spouses and their closest friends presented a major art exhibition in their hometown of Copenhagen.

What other couples do you know whose romantic feelings matured into a deep friendship over time?

Share your opinion in the comments.

 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying me a coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Preview photo credit The Danish Girl / Working Title Films and co-producers, Wellcome Collection / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0, Man into Woman, An Authentic Record of a Cha / Wellcome Collection gallery / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 48

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
5K followers

More from Apple Reads

Winner Ellie Simmonds has competed in multiple Paralympic Games and "Strictly Come Dancing" viewers are inspired by her

Ellie Simmonds began swimming lessons when she was 5 years old, and by the time she was 13, she was competing in her first Paralympics. The Olympic gold medalist approaches life with confidence and curiosity. Ellie has graduated from college and tried her hand at a number of different professions, but her latest endeavor is competing on a British television dance show. It seems like nothing can stand in the way of this swimmer's success.

Read full story

Joaquin Phoenix believed he was a gloomy loner until he met Rooney Mara and became a father.

A Hollywood couple like Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara might share an unusual love story. Until they were blessed with a son, many of the celebrities' fans had no clue they were in a relationship. Actors are notoriously private people who would rather stay in and watch TV than participate in any sort of social scene. They seem to have a really healthy connection, therefore, this may be the key to its continued success.

Read full story
13 comments

YouTuber makes 1000 blind people see again by paying for their surgeries

Blurred vision, night blindness, or complete loss of vision in one eyeBlindness can break a life, but in many cases, a lot can be done with a short operation.And so philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson—also known as MrBeast on YouTube—set out on a mission: to cure a thousand blind people of their blindness.

Read full story
21 comments

Will Smith, now 54 years old, is thankful to his mother because "she is the reason he is the person he is today."

Caroline Smith, the mother of Will Smith, turned 86 years old in January 2023. The actor uploaded a photo of them cuddling and said, "Happy Birthday, Mom-Mom," on his Instagram account.

Read full story

Gigi got pregnant when she was at the height of her career, and she raised her child all by herself without babysitters

When is the best time to start a family, and how do you decide? That's a question that runs through every woman's mind at some point. Is my partner ready to become a father? Can I depend on him? Am I too young for this? What will become of my career? It makes it all the more intriguing to see how the model Gigi Hadid conquered her fears and hesitations before deciding to put her thriving modeling career on hold and instead devote herself to the wonders of parenthood, such as changing tables, cribs, and onesie shopping.

Read full story

“I don’t want little girls to skip dinner.” Jennifer Lawrence declined to Lose Weight for “The Hunger Games”

The bodies of actors have always been the subject of popular discourse and evaluation. Even America's favorite, Jennifer Lawrence, has not been able to escape this unfortunate fate. Jennifer said in a recent interview that producers of The Hunger Games recommended she lose some weight for the role, but she refused the suggestion. We discuss why the Oscar-winning actress chose not to lose weight and how her body-positive ideals have changed the world into a kinder and better place.

Read full story

Lucy the Dog has become the world's greatest babysitter for twin infants and gone viral online.

Many dog owners face additional challenges when a baby joins the family. Dogs can become fearful, jealous, and resentful when they are left alone with a youngster. Even pets belonging to some people have to be rehomed. Lucky for Josh and Kelly Rheaume, their dog Lucy essentially took on the role of a babysitter for their twin girls.

Read full story
33 comments
Colorado State

Hilary Swank Doesn't Give a Damn About Her Fame and Prefers Simple Things Like Knitting and Hiking to Partying

Hilary Swank has accomplished a remarkable amount in the film industry: she has starred in numerous noteworthy films and received numerous accolades throughout her career, including two Academy Awards. She doesn't appear to care about becoming famous, and instead spends her time off crocheting and going on hikes near her Colorado home.

Read full story
98 comments

"He is a real feminist." How Zoe Kravitz Regained Her Life Following after divorce and madly in Love with Channing Tatum

Since getting a divorce from her husband last year, Zoe Kravitz has been working harder than ever. Zoe claims that in her forty-first year, she has found greater happiness and inner peace. and it shows in the outcomes. Kravitz is attempting to branch out into a new field after having already established herself in the film and music industries.

Read full story

Bette Midler proposed to him just six weeks after they met, and he has been her husband for 38 years!

While the turmoil in the private lives of some celebrities may be front page news on a regular basis, others may have been happily married for quite some time. Bette Midler and Martin Von Haselberg are a famously happy and long-married couple. When Bette finally popped the question to Martin after only a few months of dating, the two were married on the spot. They had their share of challenges, but they worked through them and managed to stay married for 38 years.

Read full story
105 comments

TikTok says that you should tape your mouth shut at night, but doctors are worried about the trend.

The novelty of the latest TikTok trends never ceases to amaze. One of the most recent trends is taping one's own mouth shut. In an effort to improve their health, people from all walks of life are taping their mouths shut at night. We explain the motivation behind it and the scientific consensus on its safety.

Read full story
26 comments

The Story of How Tom Felton and Emma Watson Became Inseparable Despite Their On-Screen Rivalry and Unrequited Love

It's not unusual for strangers to become fast friends while working on a film. As coworkers spend more time together, they develop a sense of camaraderie, despite the fact that they may be pretending to be at each other's throats. As an illustration, Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart have been close friends for a long time. The "mudblood" scene and Hermione's punch to Draco's face were two of the best moments in the film, and both Emma Watson and Tom Felton played crucial roles in both. We set out to learn what it took for the actors to maintain their friendship over the years.

Read full story

How Billie Eilish, struggled with her weight since she was 12, once referred to her body as "my ugly friend,"

Around 2% of the population has body dysmorphic disorder, which causes them to have severe issues with self-acceptance due to their physical features. Due to the continual scrutiny of the public, celebrities are more likely to suffer from eating disorders. Billie Eilish, who is only 20 years old, has been through it. The Academy Award and Grammy winner has viewed her body as the enemy since she was 11 years old. Yet, this year appears to be the year of transformation for her.

Read full story

While Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's split occurred several years ago, the two have finally reconciled.

For many years, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were close friends and even treated each other like sisters. They had a major falling out in the 2000s, to the point where they avoided each other in public for a while. But now that they have the maturity to realize that their love is more important than their petty conflicts, they are back together and aren't afraid to show how much they care for one another in public.

Read full story
39 comments

A TikTok user saw that 81-year-old Nola had worked as a cashier to clear off debts and raised $180,000 to support her.

Many people feel that social media brings more harm than benefit to their lives. But, it is not the case in Nola Carpenter's mind any longer. At one point, the woman's future looked bleak, and she had worked at a major supermarket. Then she encountered Devan Bonagura, whose decision to publish her tale online changed everything. So, one post altered the course of her entire existence.

Read full story
29 comments

Gina Lollobrigida, the first Hollywood beauty queen, left the movie business at age 40 to pursue her true love

In the minds of many, Gina Lollobrigida will always be associated with the great era of Hollywood and the role she played as the most beautiful woman in the industry. Gina, on the other hand, has always been more interested in other types of art, where she found great success well after the age of 40. Lollobrigida is living proof that you may start a new career at any age; all you need is dedication and passion.

Read full story
65 comments

How Bianca and Mick Jagger's wild 1970 affair ended spectacularly on their wedding day

The Jaggers were a band that everyone knew and loved in the 1970s. The famous rock musician and his longtime girlfriend both became cultural icons in their own time. Their lives were like a movie in that they were both famous and alone, and they had both happiness and sadness. Like the endings of many other well-made movies, this one ended in a way that not even the smartest people in the audience could have predicted.

Read full story

James is feminine, Maren is manly, and they create their relationship on their terms, despite people’s opinion

Prior to their first date, James Carrington and Maren Butler hadn't ever dated anyone of the other sex. Even though James knew he was gay, he rarely went on dates with Maren, who had a preference for males. James wasn't afraid to flaunt his femininity, while Maren adored all things macho. Neither of these people anticipated how much meeting online would alter their lives when they first did.

Read full story
120 comments

Brendan Fraser went through a difficult divorce and is now with the one who makes him the happiest and most fulfilled.

Brendan Fraser used to be a huge star in Hollywood. He battled bad guys in "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle." A decade after his last film appearance, Brendan made a triumphant return. Not only that, but he wasn't even alone; he was with the one person in the world who could make him happier than anything else. Although Brendan eventually found success and fulfillment, he faced many obstacles along the way.

Read full story
94 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy