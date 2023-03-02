How Billie Eilish, struggled with her weight since she was 12, once referred to her body as "my ugly friend,"

Around 2% of the population has body dysmorphic disorder, which causes them to have severe issues with self-acceptance due to their physical features. Due to the continual scrutiny of the public, celebrities are more likely to suffer from eating disorders. Billie Eilish, who is only 20 years old, has been through it. The Academy Award and Grammy winner has viewed her body as the enemy since she was 11 years old. Yet, this year appears to be the year of transformation for her.

At 12, she made unhealthy attempts to lose weight.

Billie is one of the most popular artists in the world right now, but before she became famous as a singer, she was actually quite dedicated to the art of dance. At the age of 13, the future vocalist suffered a hip injury that forced her to abandon her hopes of becoming a dancer.

Billie later revealed that she had also attempted harmful weight loss around the same time: "I recall taking a pill that promised me it would help me lose weight at the age of 12." I was well in the throes of my abysmal body-centric relationship. Truth be told, I wasn't hungry. For reals, I was starving.

To her mind, her body was permanently damaged.

However, 2019 brought her another injury. Onstage, Billie dislocated her right leg, requiring a special shoe for the remainder of the show. The doctors advised physical therapy and said it would help her recover. However, Billie was far more gloomy, saying, "My body will always be broken, even if I fix it."

As a form of protest, she dressed loosely.

Photo by Invision/Invision/East News

Billie Eilish favors baggy T-shirts and sweatshirts, as well as baggy jeans and shorts, for her signature look. This decision was made in light of a certain philosophy. The vocalist entered the entertainment industry at a tender age, and the public witnessed her transition from clumsy adolescence to confident adulthood. Eilish utilized clothing as a shield against objectification in Hollywood, saying, "That's why I wear big clothes. Since nobody has seen what's underneath, they have no right to offer an opinion.

To define her own limits, she debuted a provocative short film.

Photo by Billie Eilish/Ferrari Press/East News

Many haters made wild assumptions about the singer's undisclosed sexuality because of her loose clothing. She then played a short film during her performance with the words, "My body is mine, and yours is yours," in response to the rude comments. The only thing we can genuinely call our own is the physical vessel we inhabit. Whenever I want, I can view it, and display it, as I see fit.

Without worrying about what other people might think, she tried out new looks.

Photo by Kristin Callahan / Everett Collection / East News

Billie began her musical career when she was a teenager. As she transitioned into womanhood, her personal style mirrored those inner shifts. There were those diehards who didn't like the new direction at all. More than a hundred thousand of her followers abandoned her after she posted a photo of herself in a corset.

The clothes she wore in public were never off topic of conversation. I wore a tank top the other day because I felt like it. Even if it were, the shirt in question would not have been considered provocative. Still, I anticipate comments like "She's attempting to make a statement." ...and I'm all, "No, I'm not. It's a thousand degrees outside, and all I want to do is take off my shirt.She hated her body together with the haters.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

Being a grownup in the spotlight all the time is difficult. Billie, however, had to endure a great deal of hostility at a young and impressionable age. Some of the things she stated when she was 16 or 17 are quite touching, such as, "I assumed that I was the only one coping with my hate for my body, however I think the internet equally hates my body. Hence, that's fantastic.

She made an effort to make average women's bodies more acceptable.

Photo by Invision/Invision/East News

By a certain point, the story was firmly in Billie's hands. She admits that she was formerly so self-conscious that she hid behind baggy clothing: "So I dress the way I dress as I don't like thinking of you guys — I mean anybody, everybody — evaluating my body, or the size of it." When criticized for looking like a 30-year-old mother, she insists that we should stop treating women's bodies as exceptional and start treating them as the norm.

To her credit, she was forthright about her struggles with mental health.

A number of high-profile individuals have broken the silence on the stigma of talking about mental illness. And so, Billie opened up about her struggles with dysphoria and melancholy in an interview. She admits there were tough days when she avoided mirrors altogether.

She joked that her body was a "ugly friend."

Developing a healthy self-perception takes time. Billie claims that her awful self-image began with the onset of puberty when she was just eleven years old. She acknowledged the many ways her body had helped her and said, "I love that my body is mine and that it's with me everywhere I go." She elaborated, "I guess I view my body as a friend." The ugly acquaintance I have! It's a knotty problem. But, what are you going to do?

As a result of her involvement in athletics, she developed a healthy perspective on her physical appearance.

A short while later, in her yearly October Vanity Fair interview, Billie revealed that she was undergoing a major fitness makeover, saying, "I feel better about myself than I ever have, which makes me feel proud." I put forth a lot of time and effort. As a result, I intend to get ripped by the end of the year.

As of May of this year, Billie has made daily visits to the gym a priority. This practice now serves as the cornerstone of her improved sense of self-worth. Due to numerous health concerns, she adds, she made the decision to participate in sports. She is hoping that by participating in sports, she may avoid future injuries and keep up her busy concert lifestyle.

I'm curious about how you feel about your body. Drop a line in the comment section below and fill us in on the details!

Preview photo credit AFF / Alamy Stock Photo, billieeilish / Instagram