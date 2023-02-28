While Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's split occurred several years ago, the two have finally reconciled.



For many years, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were close friends and even treated each other like sisters. They had a major falling out in the 2000s, to the point where they avoided each other in public for a while. But now that they have the maturity to realize that their love is more important than their petty conflicts, they are back together and aren't afraid to show how much they care for one another in public.

Paris and Nicole were best friends forever. The sisters were close since they shared the same school, the same area, and many adventures. They truly were "partners in crime," as they always backed one other up and encouraged one another's wild ideas. The parents of both girls expressed a desire that their daughters would quit hanging out together.

“When we were little, our parents always wanted to separate us. And I remember, word for word, them saying it’s not that it’s me or that it’s her. "It was the two of us together.” Nicole Richie

“We were just like sisters from the moment we met.” Paris Hilton

However, the girls weren't always troublemakers. The couple, Nicole and Paris, admitted to being total homebodies. When Paris and Nicole got acquainted, they would go to each other's houses, put on sweatpants (pink for Paris, and black for Nicole), make spaghetti or grilled cheese sandwiches, and then lounge around and watch TV. They used to date a set of twins and had a passion for fashion and sartorial coordination.



Both Paris and Nicole S. became overnight sensations in 2003. They gave up their privileged lifestyles and moved to a farm to participate in the reality show The Simple Life. The socialites scraped by without access to modern conveniences like cell phones and credit cards, forcing them to take odd jobs at locations like a grocery store and a dairy farm. And the females stayed close, continuing to encourage one another.



Due to its popularity, the show was given a second and subsequently a third season. After the end of the third season, everything began to disintegrate.

In 2005, Paris made the shocking announcement that Nicole would not be returning for the show's upcoming fourth season and that a replacement had already been selected. Nevertheless, Nicole appeared in both the fourth and fifth seasons of the show, contradicting the announcement. However, the girls' icy relationship was clear to anybody watching, and their supporters were left wondering what had gone wrong.

When Paris was invited to appear on Saturday Night Live without Nicole, it was clear to everyone that their relationship was deteriorating. This seemed inconceivable to the inseparable duo, and it had to have wounded Nicole's feelings. Paris eventually admitted, "It's no huge secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," after the two had begun feuding.

Because of their mutual lack of interest in one another, they had a hard time even talking to one another in public. To avoid running into Paris, who was already posing for the photographers at the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Nicole stayed by her fiance's side the entire time. A few days later, the two were back at the same restaurant, but this time they made sure to sit as far apart as possible.

Paris and Nicole did manage to patch things up by the end of the series' final season. But the issue remained: was this all for real, or was it merely staged?

Sure enough, they didn't interact for years. When asked why she didn't invite Paris to her wedding in 2010, Nicole said it was because she wanted to share the special day with only her closest friends and family.

However, after some time had passed, the girls decided to try to salvage their friendship. That's why, in 2018, you might find Paris and Nicole attending the Fashion Awards hosted by The Daily Front Row together, continuously joking and hugging one another. They continued to speak so fondly of one another that it was obvious their friendship had been restored.

“An idea of a true friend is somebody that’s going to be there with you through and through." I love her, and I love her family. "I have a lot of respect for her.” Nicole Richie

“I will always think of you as a sister and think of you often. Love & miss you.” Paris Hilton

In 2021, Nicole finally forgave Paris, and she attended her wedding as a guest. After Paris's friend had helped her celebrate her birthday, Paris thanked her heartily. The girls were giggling and beaming with joy. Evidently, they had mustered the willpower to rediscover the intimacy they had shared. It's a cliche, but it's true: Friendship can make you stronger than before.



Did you know that Paris and Nicole's friendship went through those ups and downs? Is there somebody in your life who, despite disagreements, you remain close to?

Share your opinion in the comments.

