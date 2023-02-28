A TikTok user saw that 81-year-old Nola had worked as a cashier to clear off debts and raised $180,000 to support her.

Many people feel that social media brings more harm than benefit to their lives. But, it is not the case in Nola Carpenter's mind any longer. At one point, the woman's future looked bleak, and she had worked at a major supermarket. Then she encountered Devan Bonagura, whose decision to publish her tale online changed everything. So, one post altered the course of her entire existence.

When Devan Bonagura heard Nola's story, he was astonished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9Os3_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

Devan was a salesperson at a supermarket convenience store. He encountered Nola Carpenter, a drained cashier, in the break room. Despite being 81 years old, the woman insisted to him that she had to keep working. She had bills to pay and a pension to save for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCTmN_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

Devan thought it would be fun to tell the tale in a video and post it on TikTok. He claimed in his writing that existence need not be so trying. The video gained 27 million views and 4 million likes in a matter of days. The impact of Nola's story was felt far and wide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6l6U_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

The followers advised that Devan set up a GoFundMe page to aid Nola. They managed to raise $100,000 in a single day so that Nola could finish paying off her debts. Devan was surprised by his accomplishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWm7K_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

Devan contacted the woman, shared the crowd's reaction, and transferred the money. They noticed that you work really hard," he remarked. Congratulations, you have our utmost admiration and admiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8QGc_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

Nola was taken aback, but she accepted the cash anyhow. Yet she still needed an additional sixty thousand dollars to be able to quit her job. Kathy, Carpenter's daughter, said that her father was incapacitated after a vehicle accident rendered him unable to work. As a result, Nola was responsible for making all of the household's income and debt payments by herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pY36K_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

Kathy said her mom was very attached to the house and would never want to see it sold or taken away from her. The loan had been a burden, but she had been diligently working to eliminate it for the previous two decades. She was able to keep the house thanks to the generosity of others.

This incident nearly cost Bonagura his job.

Photo by© dbon973_ / TikTok

The store management called Devan after he released his video and requested him to remove it. They were having difficulties with him. Still, Bonagura promised that Nola would be provided for monetarily.

Despite this, donations never stopped coming in, and by the middle of November, the total amount had reached $186,000. Nola had finally reached her breaking point, and she looked forward to a peaceful retirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjqKj_0l2WgGSJ00
Photo by© dbon973 / Instagram

In order to avoid having to leave the store during hectic holiday season, the woman will be working. To begin her sabbatical in the new year, she has announced her resignation. She will miss her regular interactions with clients the most. Apparently, several of them made regular visits to the shop to see how Carpenter was doing, as she claims they did.

We're very relieved that Nola was able to keep her home, and we hope she enjoys some much-deserved rest at last.

Share your opinion in the comments.

