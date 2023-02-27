Gina Lollobrigida, the first Hollywood beauty queen, left the movie business at age 40 to pursue her true love

In the minds of many, Gina Lollobrigida will always be associated with the great era of Hollywood and the role she played as the most beautiful woman in the industry. Gina, on the other hand, has always been more interested in other types of art, where she found great success well after the age of 40. Lollobrigida is living proof that you may start a new career at any age; all you need is dedication and passion.

She had a lifelong passion for the arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24so7a_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byEast News

Gina Lollobrigida's birthplace was the sleepy Italian village of Subiaco. Her family moved to Rome from the 1940s onward after her father's furniture manufacturing business failed. Gina and her family of six (her parents and four siblings) all used to sleep on one big bed.

The actress-to-be originally planned to pursue a career in opera singing or the visual arts, and she even registered at the prestigious Academy of Fine Arts. When Gina wasn't sculpting or singing, she was practicing both. When she needed to practice her singing voice, she couldn't do it at home, so instead, she would travel to the subway station at Via Nazionale and Via del Tritone.

To help out her family, Gina decided to pursue acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd2Pa_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byGamma-KeystoneKeystone-France

She did modeling on the side and had little roles in a number of films. But, when Gina was offered a major role, she politely declined. She simply did not appreciate movies as art and had no desire to see them. Lollobrigida tried to shake the producers off by demanding an outrageous salary, but they wouldn't budge. She was shocked when the producers said yes and gave Gina her start in the business.

Howard Hughes, who had fantasies of marrying her, invited to the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqwIa_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byMary Evans / AF Archive / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News

When Howard Hughes first laid eyes on images of Lollobrigida, he was taken aback by her stunning beauty. An acting contract was offered, and she was welcomed to Los Angeles. Gina's husband, Milko Kofi, requested that she travel to the United States with Hughes even though he could only afford one ticket. It turned out that a divorce attorney was awaiting on Gina at the runway's base, therefore her action was irresponsible.

Hughes wanted to marry Lollobrigida, but she turned him down. Twelve long years passed while Howard pursued Gina's affections, and Lollobrigida still considers him her most devoted supporter. Nonetheless, she signed a deal with Hughes's business, severely limiting her future options in the movie industry.

Lollobrigida did many of her own stunts and dubbed her own films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qmRl_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byCourtesy Everett Collection / East News

Gina contributed to international endeavors that originated in Italy, France, and the United States. For the film's dubbed versions in these languages, Lollobrigida herself did the voiceovers. Yet the actress never seemed to shy away from a challenge, no matter how daunting the assignment might have been. She sang operatic arias whenever the production called for them. She would exhaust herself practicing trapeze gymnastics so that she could use stuntmen as rarely as possible.

Gina decided to pursue photography after finding that acting no longer fulfilled her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSfVL_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byEast News

In the 1970s, Gina made less and fewer appearances on screen. Lollobrigida was notoriously picky about the movies she agreed to star in because so few of them interested her. She developed an interest in photography around that period.

It was something Gina subsequently came to regret, as she missed out on photographing many notable figures, including Marilyn Monroe. Gina was never interested in becoming an actress because of the glamour and attention it would bring her. And by taking up photography, she could switch roles and become the observer rather than the watched. She was discovering more and more about who she was as a person as she went about her travels.

She explored the globe in pursuit of picture-perfect moments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7bJy_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byASSOCIATED PRESS / East News

The production business Time Life employed Lollobrigida. With camera in hand, she explored the globe and recorded six albums' worth of material. She photographed more than simply famous actors, musicians, and politicians (some of whom were unreachable by other photographers).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhnXK_0l1lXJYx00
Photo bygettyimages Gamma-Keystone Keystone-France

Several of the people Gina photographed in various cities were living in extreme poverty with little to their names. Observing the world around her, she added, was just as interesting as reading a good book. Journalists lauded Lollobrigida for her perceptiveness and said she reminded them of the great French photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson. India held the greatest interest for Gina. In her opinion, anyone who takes the time to learn about this country will have a better grasp of the world as a whole.

The actress then made a successful transition into the sculpture industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLljN_0l1lXJYx00
Photo bygettyimages Corbis Entertainment Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

In the 1990s, Lollobrigida found the constraints of merely recording reality to be too limiting, and she began constructing elaborate collages and experimenting with camera rolls and negatives to create new effects. This procedure brought back memories of a childhood interest: sculpting.

In response, Gina began to explore other creative avenues. In the beginning, she tried to replicate her film stills. Yet, she began to explore new subject matter almost immediately. Gina's sculptures can be seen in collections all around the world.

Gina's accomplishments in one artistic arena served merely to motivate her to excel in others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305i2T_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byASSOCIATED PRESS / East News

Gina's artistic pursuits expanded to include drawing in addition to sculpture. After a long absence, she has recently begun drawing again, although she has drawn her family in the past. Gina is currently completing a large ochre drawing album.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttdnN_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byEast News

Gina has always been interested in photography and sculpture since they allow her to produce works in their entirety on her own, but in 2017 she decided to collaborate with some other master craftsmen. Lollobrigida contacted Zonda automobile manufacturer Horacio Pagani. Pagani is famous for creating the Zonda. They collaborated to make a statue of a woman and a car.

Gina's new role was met with skepticism from the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo7V1_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byCristiano Minichiello / AGF / SIPA / East News

For Lollobrigida, success in the movie industry came easily. Everyone agreed that she was stunningly gorgeous. Critics were not as receptive of her new field, though. Even before seeing her sculptures, one expert dismissed them as worthless. A talented actress was tolerated, but Gina's other artistic endeavors were met with annoyance.

Gina's private life has been perpetually disrupted by her need for freedom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EUa3i_0l1lXJYx00
Photo by© Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Gina had multiple loves, but her independent spirit kept her from achieving true happiness. All her lovers were envious of Lollobrigida’s celebrity and fortune, and also the relationships at some point failed. Marriage to Milko Škofič spanned 22 years, and to others around them, the couple always appeared to be a happy pair. Lollobrigida later stated how their relationship had been far from ideal. So when divorce was formally authorized in Italy, she was the first person to file for it.

She credits all of her accomplishments to her unwavering willpower.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqgVV_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byASSOCIATED PRESS / East News

The singer finally turned 95, yet Gina is not in any hurry to retire. It's clear that she has a lot of unrealized potential in terms of her ideas and plans. Lollobrigida says she doesn't have any regrets because there are so many things she wants to do but hasn't gotten around to doing yet.

Gina has never quit working and has always done solely what she loves. She has dedicated herself to painting with a true passion, and that’s precisely what she views as the key to her success. “Keep your brain engaged." because life is valuable. "And even now, when there aren't so many positive conditions in the world, I simply feel that as long as I work, I'm living," Lollobrigida said.

Gina has a fearless willingness to experiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTmSP_0l1lXJYx00
Photo byCristiano Minichiello / AGF / SIPA / East News

Lollobrigida has recently entered the political arena. She wants to change the existing conditions in her country. The idea of Gina going to the movies again is still on the table. The fact that the work sounds intriguing is more important to her than anything else at this point. Lollobrigida was never concerned with fame or fortune; all she desired was to be successful in her chosen medium, be it movie, photography, sculpture, or painting.

When do you hope to be able to stop working completely at the job you love?

Share your opinion in the comments.

Preview photo credit East News, Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

