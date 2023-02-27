How Bianca and Mick Jagger's wild 1970 affair ended spectacularly on their wedding day

The Jaggers were a band that everyone knew and loved in the 1970s. The famous rock musician and his longtime girlfriend both became cultural icons in their own time. Their lives were like a movie in that they were both famous and alone, and they had both happiness and sadness. Like the endings of many other well-made movies, this one ended in a way that not even the smartest people in the audience could have predicted.

Prior to their meeting,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pqxN5_0l1NkrXQ00
Courtesy Everett Collection / East NewsPhoto by© Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

The lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, has a history of giving the media and paparazzi access to juicy details about his personal life. Chrissie Shrimpton and Marsha Hunt were just two of the famous women he dated. The rock star had several romances, but none of them made him want to get married and start a family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MtVBv_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo by© National Archives and Records Administration / Wikimedia Commons

Even though Bianca Pérez-Mora Macas grew up in a Catholic household in Nicaragua, it was expected that she would eventually find a spouse. In contrast, she focused far more on her studies. She saw how difficult it was for her mother soon after the divorce, and as a result, Bianca was scared of ending up in a similar situation and vowed to put in a great deal of effort to achieve more success in her own life.

She worked hard in school, and as a result, she was given a scholarship to study in France. At age 16, she moved to Paris to continue her education. She had only been there a short time when she began to feel at ease. She made friends with famous people in their own fields, like painters, writers, and actresses.

They made a great pair from the start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uh0pB_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo by© MARKA / Alamy Stock Photo

For some weeks, a young lady had been pleading with the artist Donald Cammell to put her in touch with Mick Jagger. At one point, while Donald and the girl were in the same building, he made the decision that enough was enough and went in search of Mick Jagger, the frontman for the Rolling Stones. "Mick, this is Bianca," he said as he introduced her. I can already tell that the two of you are going to have a beautiful love story.

The musician said that Bianca was the first person like her he had ever met in his whole life. She radiated an air of easygoing French sophistication at all times. She was intelligent, beautiful, and carried herself with a hint of condescension toward those around her. It's almost as if she were his male counterpart in female form. Everyone who saw them could attest to the fact that the instant attraction they felt for one another was reciprocal. Both of them are reticent, melancholic, and prone to acting in a depressed manner. They were a strong unit right from the beginning.

When they did finally meet, there was an instant attraction between them. The events that followed their initial encounter moved at such a breakneck pace that one year later, Jagger found himself to be a completely different person. As a man, he was capable of loving and being loved by others, and he had reached an age where he could marry and begin a family of his own.

"On the morning of the wedding, I knew it was over."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fdHz_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo byASSOCIATED PRESS / East News, ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News

On May 12, 1971, in Saint-Tropez, Bianca Pérez-Mora Macas and Mick Jagger exchanged their wedding vows. Bianca would eventually marry Mick Jagger. Many photographers waited outside the chapel's door to get photographs of the newlyweds smiling for the camera. Jagger wore a suit and sneakers, while Bianca wore a beautiful Yves Saint Laurent dress with a hat and veil. There were several notable people present at the wedding, including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. But, the media failed to report the most significant event that occurred that day.

Mrs. Jagger's smile vanished abruptly. The person she might marry contacted her and asked her to sign a 28-page prenuptial agreement, but she said no. Everything began with a scandal. After that, the singer left Bianca at the hotel and went to a wedding celebration, disappearing. The constant thought that ran through her mind was, "My marriage ended on the day of the wedding."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgkth_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo byCourtesy Everett Collection / East News, Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

They had a wonderful honeymoon, but it ended on the day they exchanged vows. The musician did not start staying at home more often after he was promoted. He kept on touring the world with the Rolling Stones for a long period. Mrs. Jagger didn't want to be a housewife who sat at home waiting for her husband, so she took a vacation without him and saw a number of runway events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kW8w_0l1NkrXQ00
KEYSTONE USA / eyevine / East News,Photo by© CelebrityArchaeology.com / Alamy Stock Photo

During Mick's performance, Bianca was quickly becoming one of the most fashionable women of the era. She was close friends with several of the designers she worked with, including Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, and Halston.

She chose to ignore the news of her husband's extramarital activities in order to keep her family together, even though it wasn't the "happily ever after" she had hoped for. To preserve her family unit, she took this action. The artist, however, made no attempt to hide his involvement with Jerry Hall. As early as May 1978, she filed divorce papers with the court.

"I think marriage should last a lifetime. And we did terribly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkTOU_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo byASSOCIATED PRESS / East News, ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News

Bianca elected to carry on using her ex-spouse's last name, even though she and her ex-spouse have no fond memories of one another after their divorce. For a while, she maintained her party lifestyle, but eventually, something happened that made her stop. It was the last time she ventured out into the world after that. She went there in 1979 and saw some disturbing things that have made her feel uneasy ever since. As a result of her journeys, she now cares more about concerns about social justice.

During her time with the International Committee of the Red Cross, Bianca was able to travel to many different nations. It's unbelievable that she managed to hold her nerve for so long. She risked her own life in dangerous situations to help others all around the world. A number of awards have been bestowed on her for her efforts in this field.

In her private life, Bianca is determined that she will only get married once. The event marked the end of her marital career. The joy in her life comes from her three grandchildren—two granddaughters and a grandson, whom her daughter Jade has given her. When asked to reflect on her own marriage, she uses the present tense and says, "I was brought up Catholic, to understand that marriage is for life." Our results were terrible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5SzO_0l1NkrXQ00
Photo by© Mark Allan / mickjagger / Instagram, © melhamrick / Instagram

Rock guitarist Mick Jagger kept working. He and Jerry Hall, with whom he had four children over the course of more than two decades despite their divorce, remained together. They were engaged at one point, but the model called it off because he kept having extramarital affairs even while they were together. Pop star Mick Jagger has fathered eight children with five different mothers.

He's a confirmed bachelor who hasn't stopped pursuing his music profession. Recently, he's begun seeing Melanie Hamrick, a ballerina 44 years his junior. They just had a baby boy a short while ago. There are many things Jagger could like about having a family, but he doesn't plan on starting one.

Which contemporary couple best exemplifies this period, if Mick and Bianca are the embodiment of the 1970s?

Share your opinion in the comments.

