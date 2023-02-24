Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain have been friends for many years but finally got to work together

Apple Reads

When actors share genuine chemistry, the audience feels it in the performance. Both Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne have wanted to make a movie with each other for a long time. They were excited, but also anxious, because not every relationship can survive the emotional strain of filming for several days straight. As a result, they have realized the depth of their bond since taking the plunge and starring in The Good Nurse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kifsI_0kypx8jw00
Photo byPatricia Schlein / STAR MAX / IPx / Associated Press / East News

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain have known each other for quite some time. They became fast friends after meeting each other at an Italian film festival for kids many years ago and now feel completely at ease poking fun at one another. So, Jessica is aware, for instance, that Eddie admires Julia Roberts tremendously. Consequently, she began joking that she was about to disgrace him in front of Julia at the event where they were both meant to meet her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH5e9_0kypx8jw00
Photo byVianney Le Caer / Invision / East News, Vianney Le Caer / Invision / East News

The actress explains that they share several physical characteristics, including red hair and freckles. Jessica once warned Eddie to "stop stealing her roles" by sending him a photo of him in costume for the film The Danish Girl. They looked too similar to each other to ever get cast in the same movie. And this is despite the fact that Eddie and Jessica are both accomplished actors with the freedom to pick their own exciting roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1JEw_0kypx8jw00
Photo by© The Danish Girl / Working Title Films and co-producers

Tobias Lindholm, the film's director, had Eddie and Jessica in mind for the lead roles when he conceived of the film's premise. The filmmaker says it was pure coincidence that he was in the area when he approached those two, and that they were already friends and willing to collaborate with him. After reading the script, Redmayne, too, believed that Jessica would be perfect for the female lead role.

Both of them share a similar appearance. When it comes to humor, they're on the same page. The vitality between the two is equivalent. Still, there are significant differences between the two. Tobias Lindholm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGUR3_0kypx8jw00
Photo byNetflix / Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

Both actors were apprehensive before shooting began, despite their shared desire to finally work together. Since anything can happen on a film set and people tend to display a new side of themselves, they were worried that this would be a very difficult challenge for their friendship. But Jessica was not the least bit let down by Eddie. She noticed that he never lost any of his genuine enthusiasm for becoming her friend, even when he wasn't acting for the cameras.

Even the actor had his doubts, having heard too many tales of friendships shattered when individuals were forced to work closely together. When he realized that Jessica was as straightforward as he had hoped, he felt a surge of relief.

He's wonderful in every way—he gives a lot, is pleasant to be around, and has a lot of skill. When we're all pulling in the same direction, it's clear that there's no room for ego. Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjVET_0kypx8jw00
Photo by© alixwestlefler / Instagram

Both actors were informed well in advance of filming and took the necessary precautions. For further information about the field, they decided to enroll in nursing school. Jessica's character had a heart problem, so she had to play around with her own heart rate to better comprehend her plight. The actress spent time with the actual Amy Loughren in order to better convey her narrative on television.

Eddie investigated Charles Cullen's psychological profile, talked with experts, and collaborated with a choreographer to create an accurate recreation of Cullen's movements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJv6o_0kypx8jw00
Photo by© The Good Nurse / FilmNation Entertainment and co-producers

Eddie and Jessica may open up more about the making of the film now that it is available on streaming services. They have expressed their gratitude that their long-standing friendship was not tested in any way during the filming of this difficult thriller. Despite their differences, Jessica still considers Eddie to be one of the nicest people she's ever met. Eddie remains impressed by his friend and coworker's skills.

In your opinion, what are the advantages and disadvantages of working with a friend?

Share your opinion in the comments.

 — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — 

PLEASE NOTE: This post may contain affiliate links.

Would you like to know about breaking news in your area, the country, and around the world as it happens? Create an account for free today!

Join us as a contributor if you’d like to make some extra money by writing.

Please consider buying Me A Coffee if you enjoy reading what I write. That would be wonderful!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrities# stories# viral# true story# life lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

A contented life inhabitant of the universe. Here I will publish my observations, stories, travels and everything that seems useful.

Houston, TX
4K followers

More from Apple Reads

The Story of Lili Elbe, She among the First Transgender Woman to Undergo a Reassignment Surgery 

Being a trailblazer isn't a picnic, but the recognition and respect you earn are well worth the effort. As no one has ever attempted something like this before, it's understandable if the thought strikes fear. Books and movies are written and made about these historical figures. We'd like to share the inspiring true story of Lili Elbe with you today. Lili was one of the earliest patients to undergo sex reassignment surgery.

Read full story
1 comments

Bette Midler proposed to him just six weeks after they met, and he has been her husband for 38 years!

While the turmoil in the private lives of some celebrities may be front page news on a regular basis, others may have been happily married for quite some time. Bette Midler and Martin Von Haselberg are a famously happy and long-married couple. When Bette finally popped the question to Martin after only a few months of dating, the two were married on the spot. They had their share of challenges, but they worked through them and managed to stay married for 38 years.

Read full story
37 comments

TikTok says that you should tape your mouth shut at night, but doctors are worried about the trend.

The novelty of the latest TikTok trends never ceases to amaze. One of the most recent trends is taping one's own mouth shut. In an effort to improve their health, people from all walks of life are taping their mouths shut at night. We explain the motivation behind it and the scientific consensus on its safety.

Read full story
2 comments

The Story of How Tom Felton and Emma Watson Became Inseparable Despite Their On-Screen Rivalry and Unrequited Love

It's not unusual for strangers to become fast friends while working on a film. As coworkers spend more time together, they develop a sense of camaraderie, despite the fact that they may be pretending to be at each other's throats. As an illustration, Dakota Fanning and Kristen Stewart have been close friends for a long time. The "mudblood" scene and Hermione's punch to Draco's face were two of the best moments in the film, and both Emma Watson and Tom Felton played crucial roles in both. We set out to learn what it took for the actors to maintain their friendship over the years.

Read full story

How Billie Eilish, struggled with her weight since she was 12, once referred to her body as "my ugly friend,"

Around 2% of the population has body dysmorphic disorder, which causes them to have severe issues with self-acceptance due to their physical features. Due to the continual scrutiny of the public, celebrities are more likely to suffer from eating disorders. Billie Eilish, who is only 20 years old, has been through it. The Academy Award and Grammy winner has viewed her body as the enemy since she was 11 years old. Yet, this year appears to be the year of transformation for her.

Read full story

While Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's split occurred several years ago, the two have finally reconciled.

For many years, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie were close friends and even treated each other like sisters. They had a major falling out in the 2000s, to the point where they avoided each other in public for a while. But now that they have the maturity to realize that their love is more important than their petty conflicts, they are back together and aren't afraid to show how much they care for one another in public.

Read full story
34 comments

A TikTok user saw that 81-year-old Nola had worked as a cashier to clear off debts and raised $180,000 to support her.

Many people feel that social media brings more harm than benefit to their lives. But, it is not the case in Nola Carpenter's mind any longer. At one point, the woman's future looked bleak, and she had worked at a major supermarket. Then she encountered Devan Bonagura, whose decision to publish her tale online changed everything. So, one post altered the course of her entire existence.

Read full story
27 comments

Gina Lollobrigida, the first Hollywood beauty queen, left the movie business at age 40 to pursue her true love

In the minds of many, Gina Lollobrigida will always be associated with the great era of Hollywood and the role she played as the most beautiful woman in the industry. Gina, on the other hand, has always been more interested in other types of art, where she found great success well after the age of 40. Lollobrigida is living proof that you may start a new career at any age; all you need is dedication and passion.

Read full story
66 comments

How Bianca and Mick Jagger's wild 1970 affair ended spectacularly on their wedding day

The Jaggers were a band that everyone knew and loved in the 1970s. The famous rock musician and his longtime girlfriend both became cultural icons in their own time. Their lives were like a movie in that they were both famous and alone, and they had both happiness and sadness. Like the endings of many other well-made movies, this one ended in a way that not even the smartest people in the audience could have predicted.

Read full story

James is feminine, Maren is manly, and they create their relationship on their terms, despite people’s opinion

Prior to their first date, James Carrington and Maren Butler hadn't ever dated anyone of the other sex. Even though James knew he was gay, he rarely went on dates with Maren, who had a preference for males. James wasn't afraid to flaunt his femininity, while Maren adored all things macho. Neither of these people anticipated how much meeting online would alter their lives when they first did.

Read full story
85 comments

Brendan Fraser went through a difficult divorce and is now with the one who makes him the happiest and most fulfilled.

Brendan Fraser used to be a huge star in Hollywood. He battled bad guys in "The Mummy" and "George of the Jungle." A decade after his last film appearance, Brendan made a triumphant return. Not only that, but he wasn't even alone; he was with the one person in the world who could make him happier than anything else. Although Brendan eventually found success and fulfillment, he faced many obstacles along the way.

Read full story
94 comments

Bride Questions if she's a jerk for excluding a friend who is two years her junior from her "Childfree Wedding,"

These days, the couple can choose from an infinite variety of wedding options. Most of us are more worried with getting ready for the future or paying a nice honeymoon than planning a lavish wedding, and you may have your ceremony anywhere from a beach to a courthouse. It's totally up to the happy couple to do whatever they want on their wedding day, and sometimes that means not inviting any kids.

Read full story
34 comments

To this day, Gayle King still has Oprah Winfrey's gift from 46 years ago, and the strength of their friendship.

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, two well-known TV hosts, have known each other for 46 years. There are many potential reasons why the women's once-warm connection has cooled over the years, including envy of one another's achievements and economic disparity. But they got through it and discovered what made them such good friends for so long.

Read full story
36 comments

How Matthew Lewis Conquered His Insecurities and Became a Hottie, but He's Still Neville Longbottom at Heart

Matthew Lewis achieved fame at a young age. Similar to his character Neville Longbottom, Matthew was once a nerdy, clumsy outcast whom nobody would ever call "the most popular lad in school." But in 2015, he made it on the cover of a magazine, and everything shifted. The public perceived an attractive man who had nothing in common with the awkward young man he had played on TV. However, the actor had to put in a lot of effort in order to pull off this change.

Read full story

Bette Nash is the longest-serving flight attendant in the world. Done This for 65 Years and Has No Plans to Retire

At other instances, we stumble upon our calling with such suddenness that we may immediately begin devoting ourselves fully to it. Our main character benefited from the latter scenario. Bette Nash, a flight attendant since 1957, is convinced that this is the career for which she was meant.

Read full story
3 comments

Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry after he confessed his love to her. She helped him survive.

We could happily binge-watch Friends forever. The play is about the ideal of friendship, not just the jokes that always make us laugh. Over the course of the show's ten seasons, the characters became more than just friendly neighbors; they became family. The onscreen chemistry between the actors was boosted by the real-life romance between them. Friends rallied behind one of the show's stars, Matthew Perry, when he fell ill. All of them rallied around him and gave him the support he needed to start over.

Read full story
6 comments

Piloting for eight years. A young pilot fights this prejudice after being mistaken for a flight attendant.

A video posted to TikTok about a young female pilot who is frequently misidentified as a flight attendant went viral recently. On the other hand, 22-year-old Sabrina Johnson has been flying commercially for 8 years. We wanted to know how she got her start in aviation so young and what makes her an inspiration to so many people around the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have 100 sets of rules and won't allow their children to use Social Media

On the set of the 1997 teenage horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met for the first time. Not until the year 2000 did they begin dating officially. Gellar legally changed her name to Sarah Michelle Prinze after their wedding. They have relocated with their two children, Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, to Los Angeles, California.

Read full story
144 comments

Don Johnson married Melanie Griffith twice but found happiness with Kelley Phleger, a kindergarten teacher

Don Johnson’s personal life is a rich one. The actor has been in relationships with many celebrities and has been married five times, twice to the same woman. But it was his latest marriage that changed his life once and for all, and the ladies’ man finally settled down. Don still marvels at how he managed to charm his wife, Kelley Phleger, and get her to marry him.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy