Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain have been friends for many years but finally got to work together

When actors share genuine chemistry, the audience feels it in the performance. Both Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne have wanted to make a movie with each other for a long time. They were excited, but also anxious, because not every relationship can survive the emotional strain of filming for several days straight. As a result, they have realized the depth of their bond since taking the plunge and starring in The Good Nurse.

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain have known each other for quite some time. They became fast friends after meeting each other at an Italian film festival for kids many years ago and now feel completely at ease poking fun at one another. So, Jessica is aware, for instance, that Eddie admires Julia Roberts tremendously. Consequently, she began joking that she was about to disgrace him in front of Julia at the event where they were both meant to meet her.

The actress explains that they share several physical characteristics, including red hair and freckles. Jessica once warned Eddie to "stop stealing her roles" by sending him a photo of him in costume for the film The Danish Girl. They looked too similar to each other to ever get cast in the same movie. And this is despite the fact that Eddie and Jessica are both accomplished actors with the freedom to pick their own exciting roles.

Tobias Lindholm, the film's director, had Eddie and Jessica in mind for the lead roles when he conceived of the film's premise. The filmmaker says it was pure coincidence that he was in the area when he approached those two, and that they were already friends and willing to collaborate with him. After reading the script, Redmayne, too, believed that Jessica would be perfect for the female lead role.

Both of them share a similar appearance. When it comes to humor, they're on the same page. The vitality between the two is equivalent. Still, there are significant differences between the two. Tobias Lindholm

Both actors were apprehensive before shooting began, despite their shared desire to finally work together. Since anything can happen on a film set and people tend to display a new side of themselves, they were worried that this would be a very difficult challenge for their friendship. But Jessica was not the least bit let down by Eddie. She noticed that he never lost any of his genuine enthusiasm for becoming her friend, even when he wasn't acting for the cameras.

Even the actor had his doubts, having heard too many tales of friendships shattered when individuals were forced to work closely together. When he realized that Jessica was as straightforward as he had hoped, he felt a surge of relief.

He's wonderful in every way—he gives a lot, is pleasant to be around, and has a lot of skill. When we're all pulling in the same direction, it's clear that there's no room for ego. Jessica Chastain

Both actors were informed well in advance of filming and took the necessary precautions. For further information about the field, they decided to enroll in nursing school. Jessica's character had a heart problem, so she had to play around with her own heart rate to better comprehend her plight. The actress spent time with the actual Amy Loughren in order to better convey her narrative on television.

Eddie investigated Charles Cullen's psychological profile, talked with experts, and collaborated with a choreographer to create an accurate recreation of Cullen's movements.

Eddie and Jessica may open up more about the making of the film now that it is available on streaming services. They have expressed their gratitude that their long-standing friendship was not tested in any way during the filming of this difficult thriller. Despite their differences, Jessica still considers Eddie to be one of the nicest people she's ever met. Eddie remains impressed by his friend and coworker's skills.

