"Shooting for a Greener Future: How a Film and Television Tax Incentive with Sustainable Guidelines Can Benefit Florida"

As a leader in sustainable production practices in the film and television industry, I have spoken at universities such as Syracuse University, Grinnell College, and New York Institute of Technology, as well as serving as a National Speaker for The Green Festival Expo and other events. My background as an aerospace engineer and environmental engineer, as well as my experience on shows like the NBC drama "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," have given me a unique perspective on the importance of sustainable production practices in the industry.

The State of Florida currently has no film tax incentive program in place. Despite a proposal for such a program in the past, the bill was not passed last year in 2022. However, as the state looks to revive its film and television industry, it's important to consider sustainable production practices. By adding guidelines for sustainable production practices to the proposal for a film and television tax incentive program, the state can ensure that only productions that are committed to reducing their environmental impact will be able to qualify for the tax credits.

This approach is not only beneficial for the environment, but also for the state's economy. By promoting sustainable production practices, Florida can position itself as a leader in the industry and attract more film and television productions to the state. Additionally, it can also help to reduce the environmental impact of the film and television industry, which would be beneficial for the state's natural resources and the well-being of its residents.

Floridas Streets Asper Productions Drone Photo by Photo by Lance Asper on Unsplash on Unsplash

Furthermore, adding sustainable production guidelines could also help to increase the chances of the bill passing in 2023. By including these guidelines, the State of Florida can demonstrate that it is committed to supporting sustainable production practices, which will resonate with the growing public concern and awareness of environmental issues. This can also help to address concerns about the environmental impact of the film and television industry, which could be a barrier to the bill passing.

As a producer, my greatest accomplishment was my involvement with the NBC drama show, Law and Order Special Victims Unit where I shadowed the executive producer Ted Kotcheff for many seasons. This experience gave me a deep understanding of the inner workings of the film and television industry, as well as a passion for promoting sustainable practices within it.

In conclusion, adding guidelines for sustainable production practices to the proposal for a film and television tax incentive program in Florida could be an effective way to encourage sustainable production practices in the industry, boost the state's economy and increase the chances of the bill passing. It will also align with the growing public concern and awareness of environmental issues and help to reduce the environmental impact of the film and television industry in the State of Florida. So, as the state looks to revive its film and television industry, let's do it the right way, with a sustainable approach that benefits both the environment and the economy.