"Marvel Movies: Art or Not?"

Director Martin Scorsese has recently made headlines with his comment that Marvel movies are not cinema. He argues that cinema is an art form that brings you the unexpected, and that in superhero movies, nothing is at risk. Similarly, Director Quentin Tarantino has also expressed similar sentiments. But is there any truth to this? Are Marvel and DC films truly not cinema?

Egg Attack Action Deadpool by Beast Kingdom Photo by Photo by Mulyadi on Unsplash on Unsplash

To understand this topic, it's important to define what we mean by "cinema." At its core, cinema is a form of storytelling through the medium of film. It can take many different forms, from gritty dramas to light-hearted comedies, and from art house films to mainstream blockbusters. The key to cinema is the ability to tell a story and to use the medium of film to enhance that story in ways that other mediums cannot.

In this sense, Marvel and DC films are certainly cinema. They tell stories, and they use the medium of film to enhance those stories in unique and exciting ways. However, it's also important to note that not all cinema is created equal. Just as there are bad novels and bad paintings, there are also bad films.

The difference that Scorsese and Tarantino are pointing out is the fact that the Marvel and DC films are based on pre-existing comic books and therefore the outcome is known and the story is not unexpected. They also point out that the movies are heavily reliant on CGI and special effects, rather than on strong storytelling, good acting and directing, which are the traditional hallmarks of cinema. They argue that the films lack in the emotional and meaningful experiences that cinema should provide and that they are more like theme park rides than actual films.

In conclusion, while Marvel and DC films are certainly cinema, they are not necessarily the same as other forms of cinema. They are big-budget, special effects-driven blockbusters that are designed to appeal to a wide audience. While they can be entertaining and enjoyable, they may not be the same kind of art that traditional cinema is. In the end, whether or not one believes Marvel movies are cinema is a matter of personal taste and perspective. But what is important is that all forms of cinema, whether it's Marvel movies or any other, should continue to push boundaries, challenge audiences and bring new and unexpected stories to the screen.