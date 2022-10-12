Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Truth at The World Premiere

This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis talks about the film, Halloween Ends at The World Premiere but what interest me the most are her views on needing each other and being better together, human connection. As a sustainable producer in film/tv and as an energy engineer, I always believe that Unity is the key to solving anything. Jamie Lee Curtis is one of a kind. Up with People, Unity is better, better together. This all happened on Tuesday, October 11 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood California. You can see the interview here.

Unity is the Key

I always believe that Human connection is our future! This connection will help to the preservation of the environment and to ensure the well being of our planet by uniting people to explore the concept of being sustainable in their everyday lives and to share their experiences of ‘Green Awareness' globally, in hopes to empower, nurture, motivate, and inspire future sustainable leaders.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis at The World Premiere on October 11, 2022. Courtesy of Universal Pictures.

Thank you, Jamie Lee Curtis for singing the "Up With People" Song, which was breathtaking and hit a spot in my heart that for a slight second I forgot that she is the queen of horrors after 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history with Halloween. She definitely should win the Humanitarian Award, a true blessing.

Halloween Ends co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

Halloween Ends – In Theaters & Streaming only on Peacock This Friday

After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.

Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

