SpaceX Launches 52 Starlink Satellites

According to Space X, Yesterday, October 5, 2022, Lift off of the second Falcon 9 rocket flight of the day, boosting 52 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit from a foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The launch occurred at 4:10 p.m. PT (23:10 UTC).

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and one Starlink mission. Following the stage separation, the first stage landed successfully on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A Falcon 9 rocket climbs above a fog layer over Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, to begin the Starlink 4-29 mission. Courtesy of Space X

The launch from California Wednesday occurred 7 hours and 10 minutes after the Crew-5 mission departed from Kennedy Space Center, the shortest time between two Falcon 9 launches in SpaceX’s history.

About Starlink Satellites, According to Space X.

The Starlink satellites each weigh more than a quarter-ton, and are built on SpaceX’s Starlink assembly line in Redmond, Washington. The spacecraft are fitted with laser inter-satellite links to facilitate data transfers in orbit, without needing to relay signals through ground stations, which come with geographical, and sometimes political, constraints. Laser crosslinks can also reduce latency in the Starlink network because signals need to travel a shorter distance.

SpaceX’s Starlink network provides low-latency broadband internet service to consumers around the world. The fleet is the largest constellation of satellites in orbit, with 2,607 Starlink spacecraft currently in service, and 436 more satellites raising their orbits or drifting into their operational positions in the network, according to a tabulation by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist and expert tracker of spaceflight activity.

The 52 new satellites set launched last night brings the total number of Starlink spacecraft deployed to date to 3,451.

Later on today, Space X announced that Dragon, the Crew 5 mission, will autonomously dock with the space station today Thursday, October 6, at approximately 4:57 p.m. ET, 20:57 UTC.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as human health and lunar fuel systems.

Watch the Highlights of the Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Launch