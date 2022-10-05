SpaceX and NASA Launched Crew 5 to Space Station

According to SpaceX and NASA, today with great success, Wednesday, October 5, Falcon 9's launched Dragon's fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew 5) to the International Space Station. Crew 5 Mission, Lift off occurred at Complex 39A (LC 39A) at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch went off successfully at 12:00 p.m. ET, 16:00 UTC.

Falcon 9's launched Dragon's fifth operational human spaceflight mission (Crew 5) to the International Space Station. Courtesy of Space X and NASA

Space X confirmed that the Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Kennedy Space Center. This completed the first flight to space for the newest member of SpaceX's reusable rocket fleet.

Exciting day, because this was multinational crew from the United States, Japan, and Russia. Liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endurance spacecraft, carrying Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina into orbit to begin a five-month science expedition on the International Space Station.

"Wooo! That was a smooth ride uphill!" says commander Nicole Mann on SpaceX's Dragon Endurance spacecraft.

Space X stated that, The Dragon capsule has separated from the Falcon 9 after arriving in orbit, heading for docking at the space station tomorrow.

According to Space X and NASA, The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew Crew-3 to and from the space station. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage landed successfully on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as human health and lunar fuel systems.

