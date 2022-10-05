Atlas 5 rocket lifts off with two SES communications satellites

According to ULA, A United Launched Alliance Atlas 5 rocket from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today. The mission launched the commercial SES 20 and SES 21 communications satellites toward geosynchronous orbit. The Atlas 5 blasted off successfully at 5:36 p.m. EST.

ULA stated that, the mission marks the first commercial Atlas 5 launch into geosynchronous orbit, requiring three burns of the rocket’s Centaur upper stage before deploying the SES 20 and 21 satellites more than six hours after liftoff.

The SES 20 and 21 communications satellites were stacked one on top of the other inside the Atlas 5’s payload shroud, ready to begin 15-year missions beaming C-band television and radio programming across the United States. The launch Tuesday was ULA’s seventh mission of the year, and the sixth using an Atlas 5 rocket. It was the 96th launch of an Atlas 5 rocket overall since the vehicle’s first flight in August 2002. After Tuesday’s launch, there are 20 Atlas 5s remaining in ULA’s inventory before the rocket is retired. ULA, a 50-50 joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, is developing the next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket to replace the Atlas and Delta rocket families.

The SES 20 and 21 satellites (top and bottom) were stacked together inside a payload processing facility clean room near Cape Canaveral. Credit: Boeing

About the Mission, According to ULA

Atlas 5 rockets have deployed payloads directly into orbits near geosynchronous altitude on four previous missions for the U.S. military. The maneuvers required to reach such a high-altitude circular orbit must take place over more than five hours, with an initial burn by the Centaur upper stage to reach low Earth orbit, and a second burn to reshape the orbit to an oval shape with a high point stretching more than 20,000 miles above Earth.

A third engine firing by the Centaur upper stage more than five-and-a-half hours into the mission will circularize the rocket’s orbit at an altitude of nearly 22,000 miles, close to the equator. The Centaur stage is one of the few upper stages in the world capable of placing two relatively large satellites close to geosynchronous orbit.

Both satellites will provide C-band television and radio broadcast services over the United States. SES 20 and 21 are part of a program to redirect television communications services to a different part of the C-band spectrum, following the Federal Communications Commission’s decision in 2020 to clear 300 megahertz of spectrum for the roll-out of 5G mobile connectivity networks. SES says the new C-band satellites will enable the broadcast of digital TV services to nearly 120 million homes in the United States.

Watch Highlights of the Atlas 5 Rocket Launch