SpaceX scrubs Falcon 9 launch attempt in California

SpaceX has scrubbed last nights launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites tentatively rescheduled for this evening. However, the company says that if NASA's Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tonight in California.

Falcon 9 Rocket on Launch Pad in California. Courtesy of Space X

SpaceX was poised to add 52 more satellites to its privately-owned Starlink internet network last night with a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket was set for 4:56:50 p.m. PDT (7:56:50 p.m. EDT; 2356:50 GMT).

The mission would have kick off another busy week for SpaceX. The company is preparing two different Falcon 9 rockets for launches from neighboring launch pads on Florida's Space Coast.

The scrubbed launch last night from California, SpaceX is still gearing up for blastoff of the next four-person crew heading to the International Space Station from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. That mission, known as Crew-5, is the fifth operational crew rotation flight to the station under contract to NASA, and the eighth SpaceX human spaceflight mission overall.

Subscribe ➤ @Celebrity Spotlight Radio

Watch Abort Call Out.

A few miles to the south at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, another Falcon 9 rocket is being readied for launch from pad 40 Thursday evening with two Intelsat television broadcasting satellites named Galaxy 33 and 34. But first up will be SpaceX's Starlink 4-29 mission set to take off from Space Launch Complex 4-East tonight depending on NASA's Crew-5 launch.

About Starlink Satellites

The Starlink satellites each weigh more than a quarter-ton, and are built on SpaceX’s Starlink assembly line in Redmond, Washington. The spacecraft are fitted with laser inter-satellite links to facilitate data transfers in orbit, without needing to relay signals through ground stations, which come with geographical, and sometimes political, constraints. Laser crosslinks can also reduce latency in the Starlink network because signals need to travel a shorter distance.

SpaceX’s Starlink network provides low-latency broadband internet service to consumers around the world. The fleet is the largest constellation of satellites in orbit, with 2,607 Starlink spacecraft currently in service, and 436 more satellites raising their orbits or drifting into their operational positions in the network, according to a tabulation by Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist and expert tracker of spaceflight activity.

The 52 new satellites set for launch tonight will bring the total number of Starlink spacecraft deployed to date to 3,451.