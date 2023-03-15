Leon Edwards will be Kamaru Usman's opponent in the Third match of this Trilogy

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkKDW_0lKJnKdi00
Kamaru UsmanPhoto byInstagram

Kamaru Usman held the welterweight championship and the top pound-for-pound ranking in the UFC for a considerable period. All of that altered at UFC 278 in August of last year when Leon Edwards delivered a single head kick in the final minute of the contest.

Usman's air of strength vanished in one swift motion. He is currently getting ready to defend his championship against "Rocky" in the main event of UFC 286 this weekend in London. Usman claims he intends to recall Edwards of his earlier, commanding performances before that kick connected.

Edwards's commented on his knockout win.

I think if you get knocked out like that, he has to find something to clutch onto, right?" Edwards said during UFC 286 media day. "He needs to build his confidence back up because going into it he thought he could never be taken down, he could never be hurt or knocked out. So I think you have to find something to clutch onto.
He’s 36 years old, been in many tough fights,” Edwards said. “He thought he could never be beaten and then to be sparked like that, that does have a mental thing on you. I know he pretends like he doesn’t care and he was happy he got knocked out because of the pressures as champion is too hard and ‘I’m happy I got knocked out’ but for me that doesn’t make no sense.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London, England, with newly-crowned Welterweight champion Leon Edwards facing off against former 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman for the third (and presumably final) occasion. All-action Lightweight knockout artists Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje will square off in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 286. The victor will move closer to a future chance at the Lightweight championship.

Support Creators

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# ufc# kamaruusman# leonedwards# combat# sports

Comments / 0

Published by

Antoine Maurice King, AABA, BSIT, MBA, MSIT, is the founder of Spate Media and digital marketing, business, and technology expert. With over 15 years of business and marketing experience, he has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Antoine currently works as a business consultant and educator on a variety of different types of projects. He loves writing about local events, music, business, technology, and people doing great things in the community. If you know of any great people doing good things in the community or any stories you think should get attention, feel free to let me know.

Bronx, NY
889 followers

More from Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Las Vegas, NV

A Date is Set for Devin Haney's Battle with Vasiliy Lomachenko

They are finalizing a fight for Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko for May 20 in Las Vegas. The Ukrainian held straps from all four regulatory organizations, including the WBC Franchise title, preventing him from unambiguously asserting his status as the "undisputed" champion. In contrast, the undefeated American held the WBC belt.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

The fight against Ryan Garcia will be a significant test for Gervonta Davis

During their pre-fight news conference at The Beverly Hilton, Ryan Garcia discussed the critical topic regarding his super fight against Gervonta Davis on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Fordham University in the Bronx has the Head Coach of the Year

The league office revealed today that Keith Urgo, the head coach of Fordham University's men's basketball team, has been named the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Coach of the Year. Additionally, graduate student forward Khalid Moore was named to the Third Team, sophomore guard Kyle Rose was named to the All-Defensive Team, and graduate student guard Darius Quisenberry was selected to the Second Team All-Atlantic 10.

Read full story

A Group of Gilman Fellows Embarks on their Journey with High Hopes from Lehman College

Six Lehman University students, each receiving a coveted Benjamin A. Gilman International Fellowship, got ready to leave for study abroad programs in countries ranging from Spain to Japan last month. The highly competitive grant program offers up to $5,000 for international research and has, just in the previous five years, given dozens of Lehman students life-changing educational chances.

Read full story
Bronx, NY

Local Bronx Rapper Ice Spice Transforms into Rap Superstar with Help from Beyonce

Ice Spice shot into superstardom with her smash hit song "Munch" (Feeling' U). Now you can catch her making Tiktok's with North West, the daughter of Kanye West, and enjoying being the face of Beyonce's clothing line Ivy Park.

Read full story
13 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Jon Jones Moves to Heavyweight to Fight Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday marks the third numerical event of the year. The main event of UFC 285 kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view and broadcasts via ESPN+ pay-per-view for Americans. Early prelims, scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+, will follow at 8 p.m. ET and be broadcast on ESPN News and ESPN+.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Here are some Great Black History Events in New York and Online

Black History Month is a time to consider the past and gain knowledge about contemporary Black culture. In light of this, Eventbrite's experts selected the top online events for February (and beyond) that highlight the Black culture in its varied manifestations. Attend live concerts, thought-provoking lectures, and cookery demonstrations while staying home to celebrate.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Dave East Debuts New Sneaker and Music with WHOISTEVENYOUNG

In a brand-new shoe partnership with Diadora, Dave East debuted the N9002 silhouette in his custom hue. The shoe is dedicated to Kiing Shooter, a deceased friend and fellow rapper of Dave East. The interior of the sneakers bears the initials FTD, which stands for "From the Dirt," as well as the birth and death years of Shooter.

Read full story
Syracuse, NY

Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to Syracuse

At a Saturday in the Bronx ceremony, Elijah Moore, one of the best shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse. Moore chose the Orange over a group of finalists, including Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas, and Miami. Moore is described as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard on recruiting websites and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports' rankings. The 97th-best recruit in the Class of 2024 according to the composite rankings.

Read full story
Chapel Hill, NC

The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNC 

Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show

At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career. The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."

Read full story
New York City, NY

Whoistevenyoung is Prepared to Shine a Spotlight on New York R&B

You might still need to become familiar with the name, but Steven Young is making his mark on the music industry behind the scenes. Movie soundtracks and producing hits for music veterans are what Steven Young does best. Born in the Bronx, New York, Steven Young built his knack for creating songs by working tirelessly in the studio. His ability to write and produce music quickly landed him in the studio with Grammy-winning producer My Guy Mars. Other artists he has worked with include Snoop Dogg, Smoke Dza, Young Jeezy, French Montana, The Game, Dave East, and more. Steven Young plans to take over the RnB landscape, take New York RnB to another level, and bring his sound to the entire world.

Read full story
Houston, TX

50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business Lab

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is doing great things for the Houston community. His G-Unity Foundation is helping educate future leaders through an intense business course. The program was very successful, and I'm looking forward to him doing this across the country. In 2021 50 cents made the announcement that he moved to Texas. One of the possible reasons is lower taxes. Texas offers no income tax, whereas New York is almost 4%. Being he generates so much revenue, that would be a smart move.

Read full story
2 comments
Memphis, TN

Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music community

On Friday, Kevo Muney assisted in putting a bright grin on the faces of several South Memphis youngsters. Dr. Marrio "Smiles" Thomas and Muney, 22, collaborated to provide 40 Memphis Delta Prep fifth students with complimentary dental cleanings.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City

As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).

Read full story
26 comments

Barack Obama Stops by the Daily Show with Trevor Noah

On Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah and FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT Barack Obama had a conversation. Obama discussed the results of the midterm elections, praised young voters, and observed that "normal" is what Americans desire.

Read full story
11 comments

The Internet of Things will Continue to Change the Way we Live

With linked device ecosystems, we can now build unique consumer experiences almost anywhere, including (but not limited to) our homes, vehicles, nursing homes, and factories. However, customers' needs are constantly shifting, so companies and their engineers must innovate while building trust because linked gadgets raise many privacy issues. What should you watch out for in the IoT's future, then?

Read full story

Great Tech Companies to Work for in the New York Area

Never has there been a better time when working in technology was beneficial. With advances in AI, cloud, and other technologies, jobs are opening substantially. Working in the New York area, I have found some of the best tech companies with job security.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New York

Deontay Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight champion, is happy with the announcement that Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion, will be ringside next month at Brooklyn's Barclays Center when Wilder fights Robert Helenius.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy