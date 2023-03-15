Leon Edwards will be Kamaru Usman's opponent in the Third match of this Trilogy

Kamaru Usman Photo by Instagram

Kamaru Usman held the welterweight championship and the top pound-for-pound ranking in the UFC for a considerable period. All of that altered at UFC 278 in August of last year when Leon Edwards delivered a single head kick in the final minute of the contest.

Usman's air of strength vanished in one swift motion. He is currently getting ready to defend his championship against "Rocky" in the main event of UFC 286 this weekend in London. Usman claims he intends to recall Edwards of his earlier, commanding performances before that kick connected.

Edwards's commented on his knockout win.

I think if you get knocked out like that, he has to find something to clutch onto, right?" Edwards said during UFC 286 media day. "He needs to build his confidence back up because going into it he thought he could never be taken down, he could never be hurt or knocked out. So I think you have to find something to clutch onto.

He’s 36 years old, been in many tough fights,” Edwards said. “He thought he could never be beaten and then to be sparked like that, that does have a mental thing on you. I know he pretends like he doesn’t care and he was happy he got knocked out because of the pressures as champion is too hard and ‘I’m happy I got knocked out’ but for me that doesn’t make no sense.

On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to The O2 in London, England, with newly-crowned Welterweight champion Leon Edwards facing off against former 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman for the third (and presumably final) occasion. All-action Lightweight knockout artists Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje will square off in the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event of UFC 286. The victor will move closer to a future chance at the Lightweight championship.

