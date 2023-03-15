A Date is Set for Devin Haney's Battle with Vasiliy Lomachenko

Devin Haney Photo by Instagram

They are finalizing a fight for Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko for May 20 in Las Vegas.

The Ukrainian held straps from all four regulatory organizations, including the WBC Franchise title, preventing him from unambiguously asserting his status as the "undisputed" champion. In contrast, the undefeated American held the WBC belt.

Teofimo Lopez Jr., who defeated Lomachenko, and George Kambosos Jr. passed those four titles on to Haney, and now the two appear poised to square off in May.

Haney, a devout Muslim, chose to take on Lomachenko before Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting that starts on March 22 and concludes on April 21. He recently admitted to ESPN that he agreed to the May date to work with Top Rank's timetable for ESPN.

Devin Haney spoke on the struggle of fasting and training.

It's hard to train and do a full training camp when you're fasting because you can't eat from sun up to sundown," Haney, 24, said during an interview with ESPN at the end of January. "I would have to spar and drink no water during the daytime, or I would have to just not train until nighttime, but I train two to three times a day, so I couldn't cram in two or three workouts just in the nighttime.

Former three-division champion Lomachenko, 35, also won two gold medals at the Olympics. In a much more challenging than anticipated battle, he won unanimously over Jamaine Ortiz in October.

Experts believe this is an easy fight for Devin because Lomachenko is older and slower than he was a few years ago. Devin is in his prime at 24 years old, and Lomachenko is 35. Not at all old, but boxers take a lot of punishment, and 35 can be ancient in the ring when your competition is younger and has yet to be in the same amount of wars. No matter how you slice it, I'm excited about the matchup as a boxing fan.

