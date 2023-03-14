The fight against Ryan Garcia will be a significant test for Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis Photo by Instagram

During their pre-fight news conference at The Beverly Hilton, Ryan Garcia discussed the critical topic regarding his super fight against Gervonta Davis on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view.

Over the past three years, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) had been eager to take on Davis (28-0, 26 KOs), but to fight the knockout artist, the 23-year-old was compelled to give in to contractual requirements from Team Tank.

The main terms were that Garcia would consent to compete at a catchweight of 136 pounds and would not be allowed to measure more than 146 pounds the following morning during the Nevada State Athletic Commission's morning weigh-in. Before the starting bell on fight day, Garcia may weigh as much as he pleases.

Between 2018 and 2021, García competed six times at the lightweight level. However, Garcia went up to 140 pounds for his two matches in 2022 under new instructor Joe Goossen at the request of Emmanuel Tagoe and Javier Fortuna.

Garcia, 24, felt at ease, adjusted to the weight, and decided to pursue a junior middleweight career.

However, the almost five-inches shorter Davis insisted on fighting as close to the lightweight limit as feasible after knocking out Mario Barrios in his lone bout at 140 pounds in 2021 to earn a secondary championship.

Davis commented on the weight issues with Ryan Garcia.

"I wanted the fight to be at 135 pounds. That's [my] weight class," Davis told BoxingScene.com. "He's the one that wanted to do it at a catchweight, trying to do it at 137, 138. I fight at 135. That's my weight class, and that's what it was supposed to be at. They weren't going to take the fight if it wasn't at 136, or a catchweight. Why would I fight him at 140 if he's bigger than me? That don't make no sense. That's just people being a dumbass. That's it.

Many boxing enthusiasts believe that it's an even fight. Even though Ryan Garcia has the height and reach advantage, many still think Tank is a great matchup. Both fighters are big box office draws, and the winner will be a superstar in the division, but they still have to fight the champ Devin Haney, who has to get past Lomencheko.

Support Creators

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking

This post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.