Fordham University in the Bronx has the Head Coach of the Year

The league office revealed today that Keith Urgo, the head coach of Fordham University's men's basketball team, has been named the 2023 Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Coach of the Year. Additionally, graduate student forward Khalid Moore was named to the Third Team, sophomore guard Kyle Rose was named to the All-Defensive Team, and graduate student guard Darius Quisenberry was selected to the Second Team All-Atlantic 10.

Urgo joins Nick Macarchuk, who received the accolade in 1999, as the second Fordham head coach to win coach of the year recognition.

The Rams had their finest season in the previous 30 years under Urgo's direction in his first year as head coach. Fordham tied for second place in the rankings with a 24-7 overall record and a 12-6 Atlantic 10 record at the end of the regular season. The 1990–1991 squad won 25 games, so the Rams' 24 victories are the most since then, and their 12 conference victories are the most for any conference in Rams history.

Since Marcus Stout and Bryant Dunston were named to the Second Team and Honorary Mention, respectively, in 2007, Quisenberry and Moore are the first two Rams to receive All-Atlantic ten honors in the same year. With a 17.0 ppg average, sixth-best in the Atlantic 10, Quisenberry leads the Rams in scoring. He also averages 3.8 rebounds and 94 assists per game. He is tied for ninth in the A-10 in 3-pointers made per game and fifth in the league in free throw percentage (.847). (2.3). Early this year, Quisenberry passed the 2,000-point mark for an NCAA athlete for the 648th time.

After graduating from Georgia Tech, Moore scored 15.3 ppg, good for second on the team, and 6.5 RPG, best on the squad. In addition, he has 11 stops, 55 assists, and 35 steals. Moore has the 12th-best scoring, 10th-best rebounding, and 14th-best field goal % in the Atlantic 10. (.485).

Rose was selected to the All-Defensive Team for the first time, and the Rams had a member for the second year running (Chuba Ohams was named to the team last year). Rose has 57 thefts to lead the squad, and his 1.8 steals per game average is third-best in the Atlantic 10. In 2022–2023, he scored 7.4 ppg and 3.1 RPG. Beyond the stat sheet, Rose has assisted Fordham's defense in containing some of the Atlantic 10's most productive offensive players. According to KenPom, Fordham places third in defensive effectiveness and fourth in scoring defense in the league.

On Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m., the third-seeded Rams will play in the fourth semifinal game of the day at the Barclays Center to kick off the 2023 Atlantic 10 Championship.

