A Group of Gilman Fellows Embarks on their Journey with High Hopes from Lehman College

Six Lehman University students, each receiving a coveted Benjamin A. Gilman International Fellowship, got ready to leave for study abroad programs in countries ranging from Spain to Japan last month. The highly competitive grant program offers up to $5,000 for international research and has, just in the previous five years, given dozens of Lehman students life-changing educational chances.

The program, which awards more than 3,000 fellowships annually, was started in 2001 to open the possibility of studying abroad for deserving American college students who might otherwise be prevented from doing so due to financial restrictions. It is run by the Institute of International Education and is overseen by the Bureau of Economic and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State.

Every Lehman applicant who submitted in the autumn of 2022 was accepted this time. Before the epidemic, Lehman College was twice recognized as a "top producer" of Gilman Fellows, demonstrating the College's strong track record.

In reality, students continued to register between 2020 and 2022 despite travel limitations brought on by the pandemic. Scholarships totaling seventeen were given out, including to this most current group. Three Gilman Fellows participated in summer activities in Italy, Costa Rica, and South Korea last year.

Lehman's Office of Prestigious Awards (OPA) and the Office of International Programs and Community Engagement encourage students to dream big and mentor them throughout the application cycle. Fortunately, they support applicants for the Gilman and other study abroad programs every step of the way.

"Lehman students are resourceful, aware of opportunities, and committed to getting the most out of their time at the College. This extends to opportunities for study abroad," said Teresita Levy, who was director of international programs and global partnerships during the 2022 application cycle. The personalized support students receive—together with their commitment to their education—is what makes us successful."

The Gilman Fellowship is an excellent opportunity for Bronx students to study abroad and experience things that will help them grow as learners.

Students interested in studying abroad can get more information here.

