Local Bronx Rapper Ice Spice Transforms into Rap Superstar with Help from Beyonce

Ice Spice shot into superstardom with her smash hit song "Munch" (Feeling' U). Now you can catch her making Tiktok's with North West, the daughter of Kanye West, and enjoying being the face of Beyonce's clothing line Ivy Park.

Because her actual name is Isis, the 23-year-old celebrity was frequently called "Ice" growing up.

I chose Ice Spice because it literally rhymes," she told Elle last month. "Plus I love spicy food. I put hot sauce on everything.

Drake played "Munch (Feelin' U)" on his Sirius XM radio channel, Sound 42 before it hit the charts. The Toronto artist also sent a note to Ice praising the song.

Ice released "Like..?" as her début EP early this year. According to Rolling Stone, it was just hours before it was released that it was revealed.

The six-track album, for which RIOTUSA served as executive producer, reached its highest point on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums list at No. 19.

North West has been going viral on Tiktok, and she added some fun with the burgeoning rapper to entertain the fans. Over the weekend, North West maintained her hot run on TikTok by enlisting Ice Spice's assistance in creating a trending video.

The young rapper can be seen in the video, which was released on Saturday, lip-syncing to a mashup of The Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star" and her 2023 song "In Ha Mood" while Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest daughter, North, playfully raps alongside her. The merriment on TikTok didn't stop there, though. Two days later, North decided to double down on the video by dressing up as Ice Spice, replete with a curly red wig and her trademark chain, and recreating the moment. She then stitched the original clip with a friend for double the lip-sync mayhem.

If that's not enough, Beyonce has tapped Ice Spice as the face of her new Park Trail collection. The 32-time Grammy winner's apparel company, Ivy Park, released its most unique Park Trail performance-wear line with Adidas on February 9. Ice Spice was one of the celebrities the brand chose to front the neo-urban ad accompanying the debut.

When I got the call I was in disbelief," she tells PEOPLE of her first fashion gig. It was all sinking in on the flight over [to the photo shoot]. I'm still so excited to be a part of this!

Ice Spice has a lot of music to make and hype to live up to, but we are enjoying the ride.

Another artist from the Bronx that is rising fast is WHOISTEVENYOUNG. His song featuring Dave East "Sh*ttin Me", hit streaming platforms on March 3, and the video has over 111k views. The song did over 35k streams in one day once it was released. I can see WHOISTEVENYOUNG and Ice Spice working together in the future.

