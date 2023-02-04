Dave East Debuts New Sneaker and Music with WHOISTEVENYOUNG

Dave East Photo by Instagram

In a brand-new shoe partnership with Diadora, Dave East debuted the N9002 silhouette in his custom hue. The shoe is dedicated to Kiing Shooter, a deceased friend and fellow rapper of Dave East. The interior of the sneakers bears the initials FTD, which stands for "From the Dirt," as well as the birth and death years of Shooter.

Outside of the music industry, Dave East has been involved in other endeavors besides his foray into the sneaker market. In the summer of 2022, the 34-year-old started his first business, From The Deli, in Harlem, New York. The shop sells FTD goods, including clothing, Dave's marijuana strain called East Lato, and other things.

In addition, East is preparing for the February 15 airing of the first three episodes of season three of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Following that, new episodes will air every Wednesday through April 5. The Wu-Tang Clan will "face and overcome multiple hurdles following the publication of their debut album and their continuous ascent to prominence as they pursue their five-year plan," according to a synopsis for Season 3 that Hulu has previewed. As executive producers, RZA and Method Man are involved, and Dave East plays the part of Meth. Ashton Sanders (RZA), T.J. Atoms, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, and others are also featured in the cast.

Dave East also releases new music, "Sh*ttin Me," with frequent collaborator WHOISTEVENYOUNG. The video was filmed near the home of singer WHOISTEVENYOUNG, which features Dave East talking about relationship struggles. Dave has dropped several tracks with WHOISTEVENYOUNG, including "Dolla and a Dream," "Don't Let Me Down," and more. The song "Sh*ttin Me" is reminiscent of early 2000s rhythm and blues, a period many fans miss. WHOISTEVENYOUNG has also been featured in music with platinum artists like MYGUYMARS, Young Jeezy, French Montana, and others.

Dave East is not only breaking into new markets, but he is also introducing future music superstars.

