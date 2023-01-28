Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to Syracuse

Elijah Moore Photo by Instagram

At a Saturday in the Bronx ceremony, Elijah Moore, one of the best shooters in the Class of 2024, verbally committed to play basketball at Syracuse.

Moore chose the Orange over a group of finalists, including Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas, and Miami. Moore is described as a 6-foot-3 shooting guard on recruiting websites and ranked as high as No. 73 in 247 Sports' rankings. The 97th-best recruit in the Class of 2024 according to the composite rankings.

Moore unbuttoned his hoodie to show a Syracuse T-shirt as he sat behind a podium at a nearby middle school with his father and younger sister. The platform included caps from all five teams.

Given that the Orange lack promises from members of the Class of 2023, Moore's commitment is particularly significant to the squad.

It shows that SU can still sign talented players despite the ambiguity surrounding Jim Boeheim's retirement date. Boeheim has stated that he has an "iron-clad plan" for his future retirement but has refrained from going into further detail.

Since Weitsman started giving top prospects NIL agreements, Moore is the first recruit to commit to the Orange. Moore is one of the four high school prospects to whom Weitsman has yet to extend offers, and the details of the agreements are unknown to him.

This week, Weitsman put a lot of effort into promoting Moore, flying him in with two well-known rappers to discuss NIL during the Orange's game versus North Carolina. Weitsman said that because they avoided discussing basketball or Moore's recruitment, the endeavor complied with rules preventing boosters from being involved in recruiting.

Weitsman claimed he chose to work in the NIL sector because the Syracuse region lacked a curriculum that could compete with other top-tier university programs. He intends to compensate athletes for their charitable activities in the Southern Tier and Central New York. He said that because the agreement does not mandate that the athletes compete for a particular school, it gets around the NCAA's ban on pay-for-play.

Weitsman claimed that former Syracuse team manager and current Roc Nation agent Jack Overdyk initially informed him of Moore's potential. He is also Joanie Mahoney's son, a former executive of Onondaga County.

Moore is another successful high school player from Cardinal Hayes Highschool and part of the Wiz Kids program founded by Mugsy.

Support Creators

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking