Ian Jackson, a five-star shooting guard in the class of 2024, committed to the University of North Carolina. Jackson is one of the top offensive players in high school basketball because of his driving ability, which is where any scouting report on him should start. He attacks the rim with lightning speed and, at 6-foot-5, has the size to finish there. Jackson is becoming more and more at ease shooting, particularly from midrange, but North Carolina will want to surround him with shooters to create clear driving lanes.

Jackson's close buddy Cadeau, who was a significant factor in his decision to sign with the Tar Heels in the first place, has already given his commitment to UNC. Jackson chose the Heels over other teams like Kentucky and Arkansas after graduating from Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx. He had just traveled to Chapel Hill and Fayetteville, and in October, he went to Lexington for Big Blue Madness.

Jackson will provide excellent defense, which he takes pleasure in, and is well known for his skill on both sides of the court.

"The way I get after it on the defensive end," Jackson said. "I take pride in no one scoring on me. It's probably a New York thing for me, I really take pride on that end of the floor, making sure no one scores. I lock things down on that end of the floor. That's what separates me."

Ian Jackson has already shown that he is an exceptional player, and the Bronx hasn't seen such talent recently that is ranked as high as #2. He is making a name for himself. Jackson also gives a lot of credit to his coaches from the Bronx Baychester Middle School and Wizkids basketball Daman Brown and Clarence "Mugsy" Leggett. There is already talk of Jackson joining the NBA, but that's on hold until he gets some college experience.

