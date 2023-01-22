Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Show

Drake Photo by Instagram

At the first of two performances at Harlem's Apollo Theater, Drake asked Dipset and 21 Savage to accompany him as he took fans on a "journey" through his career.

The 6 God ran through hit singles and other cuts as the stage changed from his childhood bedroom to a record label boardroom during his intimate performance at the Apollo Theatre Saturday night (January 21), which had been repeatedly postponed due to TakeOff's passing and "production delays."

Those in attendance included Ice Spice, who Drake supposedly dissed on his most recent album, Her Loss, in response to rumors that he unfollowed her on Instagram. Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and longtime producer Noah "40" Shebib also attended.

Drake pulled out local favorites Dipset as the stage transformed into a Harlem bodega after the performance. Drake played hypeman while Cam'ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Freekey Zekey tore through "I Really Mean It," "Dipset Anthem," and "We Fly High (Ballin')." Drake was dressed in Cam'ron's well-known pink fur coat and helmet.

The Diplomats gave Drizzy a unique OVO x Dipset bracelet before leaving the stage, and The Boy paid homage to the NYC crew's impact.

Drake was quoted as saying,

"These guys right here from Harlem made us dress different, talk different, walk different, rap different — all the way in Canada," he said.

Songs included on the Setlist included:

1. “Over My Dead Body”

2. “Own It”

3. “Trust Issues”

4. “Marvin’s Room”

5. “Say Something”

6. “Feel No Ways”

7. “Practice”

8. “Jaded”

9. “Jungle”

10. “Karaoke”

11. “Over”

12. “Forever

13. “Headlines”

14. “HYFR”

15. “I’m On One”

16. “Started From The Bottom”

17. “No New Friends”

18. “Energy”

19. “Know Yourself”

20. “Nonstop”

21. “God’s Plan”

22. “Laugh Now Cry Later”

23. “Hold On, We’re Going Home”

24. “Controlla”

25. “One Dance”

26. “In My Feelings”

27. “Passionfruit”

28. “Way 2 Sexy”

29. “Wait For U” (Originally by Future feat. Tems and Drake)

30. “Massive”

31. “Calling My Name”

32. “Sticky”

33. “I Really Mean It” (Performed by Dipset)

34. “Dipset Anthem” (Performed by Dipset)

35. “We Fly High” (Performed by Jim Jones)

36. “Rich Flex” (Joined by 21 Savage)

37. “Broke Boys” (Joined by 21 Savage)

38. “Privileged Rappers” (Joined by 21 Savage)

39. “Spin Bout U” (Joined by 21 Savage)

40. Jimmy Crooks (Joined by 21 Savage)

41. “Knife Talk” (Joined by 21 Savage)

42. “Legend”

