Whoistevenyoung is Prepared to Shine a Spotlight on New York R&B

Whoistevenyoung Photo by Instagram

You might still need to become familiar with the name, but Steven Young is making his mark on the music industry behind the scenes. Movie soundtracks and producing hits for music veterans are what Steven Young does best. Born in the Bronx, New York, Steven Young built his knack for creating songs by working tirelessly in the studio. His ability to write and produce music quickly landed him in the studio with Grammy-winning producer My Guy Mars. Other artists he has worked with include Snoop Dogg, Smoke Dza, Young Jeezy, French Montana, The Game, Dave East, and more. Steven Young plans to take over the RnB landscape, take New York RnB to another level, and bring his sound to the entire world.

When you hear this new music coming in 2023, you will see why people say Steven Young is the next big superstar. Eastside K-Boy just released a new project executive produced by Steven Young, K-Twist, and Pooh Lampkin. The album is called "Gangstaz Need Love." The songs express a different side of Eastside K-Boy, and Steven's vocals bring a soulful vibe that the ladies will love. Songs like "Beat It Up" and "Swimming Lessons" showcase Steve's vocal range and witty lyrical ability.

A significant project in the works is the "Bosco" movie soundtrack which Steven Young produces. The "Bosco" movie depicts the narrative of Quawntay "Bosco" Adams and is not simply another movie about a jailbreak. For attempting to acquire marijuana, he received a 35-year jail term, but he escaped from a federal maximum-security facility under constant watch.

You can also look for new music videos and other great content from Steven Young in 2023.

Support Creators

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking