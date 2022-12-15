50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business Lab

50 Cent Photo by Instagram

Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent is doing great things for the Houston community. His G-Unity Foundation is helping educate future leaders through an intense business course. The program was very successful, and I'm looking forward to him doing this across the country. In 2021 50 cents made the announcement that he moved to Texas. One of the possible reasons is lower taxes. Texas offers no income tax, whereas New York is almost 4%. Being he generates so much revenue, that would be a smart move.

The Houston Independent School District introduced the G-Unity Business Lab to the nation.

The G-Unity Foundation, established by musician and businessman 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson), gives children and youngsters in American communities the tools they need to succeed in life.

The program's objective is to provide young people with business knowledge so they may launch their businesses and generate generational wealth.

They deliver a laser-focused, one-year course on entrepreneurship to high school students living in neighborhoods with high needs to provide academic and social services.

The G-Unity Business Lab highlights three strategies for student achievement: Intellectual Innovation.

Students are taught to embrace their individual talents and interests.

Strategic Innovation

Students learn to understand the forces driving their operating environment, including emerging trends and issues.

Technological Innovation

Students are encouraged to use technology to engage contributors and stakeholders, and to develop their plans.

Lessons throughout the course are consistent with those in Curtis' best-selling book, Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter.

High school pupils from Kashmere, Wheatly, and Worthing experienced a complicated application procedure in 2021. Seventy-five students were selected for the program. During the academic year, they participated in projects and lessons covering various business topics, from finding the correct contacts to assessing cash flow.

The idea was for each school to develop five businesses, complete with legal organizations, under the guidance of local companies like Exotic Pop and She's Happy Hair and corporations like Chase Bank and Microsoft. The businesses competed in the "Hustle Tank" at the end of the year for seed money to support their ideas.

The students seemed eager to learn from the successful mogul, and it also shows his support for the community.

