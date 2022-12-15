Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music community

Kevo Muney Photo by Instagram

On Friday, Kevo Muney assisted in putting a bright grin on the faces of several South Memphis youngsters. Dr. Marrio "Smiles" Thomas and Muney, 22, collaborated to provide 40 Memphis Delta Prep fifth students with complimentary dental cleanings.

Kevo Muney spoke about giving back to the community.

"It was something different and... me having a relationship I have with Dr. Marrio, it just made sense," Muney said. "It really just puts two dots together because I know he be putting the work in the community on his own... I know if we came together, he would have helped make everything come true."

Muney, born Kevione Austin and the youngest of eight children, said he lacked access to dental treatment as a child. In 2018, Muney started seeing Thomas, and the two have remained in contact ever since.

Kevo's song, "Leave Some Day," became a real hit, achieving RIAA gold certification with over 200 million listens globally and topping the charts on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Shazam. Additionally, the outstanding "Leave Some Day (Remix) [Feat. Lil Durk]" is accessible for listening and download HERE. The original music video for the song has received close to 15M views on YouTube.

Kevo Muney has gained recognition in his hometown of Memphis for reviving the soul in hip-hop through powerful songs written from a place of truth and authenticity, some of which are inspirational and motivational, and others rooted in pain and personal struggle. He currently has over 300M worldwide streams and counting. Muney, the eldest of eight children, was raised in one of South Memphis' most dangerous areas. Kevo began singing on Beale Street when he was ten years old to support his family financially. As his ability grew, he started posting freestyles on Facebook and rapping over any sounds he could find online. Before his local breakthrough in 2017, "I Grind (Feat. King Arti)," a series of street mixtapes attracted underground recognition. The viral smash mixtape BABY G.O.A.T, highlighted by the singles "Everything Changed," "Crying Out Loud," and "Oh God (Feat. BlocBoy JB)," was released the following year.

2019 saw Muney sign with Atlantic Records, and his single "Leave Some Day," which has received RIAA gold certification and more than 200 million global listens, reached the top of the charts on Apple Music, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Shazam.

Support Creators

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking