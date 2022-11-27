The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City

50 Cent Photo by Instagram

As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key.

At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).

Mayor Sylvester Turner was quoted as saying,

"This is somebody who is a philanthropist, rapper, artist, businessperson — you name it," Mayor Turner said during the ceremony. "He used to live in another city up north but found his way down south. This is one person who is now a Houstonian. I want to thank him."

"He didn't just come here to live; he has been helping out on so many causes in this city — especially in our high schools, turning our high school students into entrepreneurs with his G-Unity program. This city has been elevated because of his presence and so today we have the honor of saying to him, he's our 2022 Grand Marshal."

On behalf of the Houston City Council, 50 Cent also received a proclamation designating November 24 as Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Day in the city. His "successful career" and "countless humanitarian efforts" are mentioned in the proclamation, along with other accomplishments.

50 Cent thanked everyone for the support

“Thank you, Mayor Turner. I just want to say it’s an honor to be here today. I’m really excited about being in Houston,” he began. “Since I made my way out here, Houstonians have embraced me with open arms, and it just feels like a great place for me to expand G-Unity as a foundation.”

Since moving to Houston in early 2021, 50 Cent has left its stamp on the city. The rapper established the G-Unity Business Lab through his G-Unity Foundation, an "educational intervention program" to foster the entrepreneurial abilities of high school pupils in the Houston Independent School District.

Jackson has also made a name for himself in the city's sports and entertainment areas. The Houston Rockets, Astros, and Texans have partnered with his Sire Spirits brand, and in August of last year, he served as the emcee of the first Houston Tycoon comedy and music festival.

50 and the Rockets collaborated earlier this week to distribute 1,000 free turkeys to nearby families in time for Thanksgiving.

