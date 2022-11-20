Barack Obama Stops by the Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah & Barack Obama Matt Wilson

On Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah and FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT Barack Obama had a conversation. Obama discussed the results of the midterm elections, praised young voters, and observed that "normal" is what Americans desire.

Barack speaks on what Americans want.

"I like to think that part of what happened in this election is people said, 'OK, you know what, some of this stuff is getting a little too crazy," said the former President, referring to Democrats securing the Senate last week. "It turns out that there is, you know, a majority of the country that does prefer normal, not crazy. And that's a basis for hope."

Noah implied that Obama played a significant role in the Democratic gains this year. Still, the former President disproved that idea and said it had everything to do with the candidates.

The Obama interview will serve as a high point for "The Daily Show" as this period concludes. Noah revealed in September that he would be leaving the Comedy Central mainstay after succeeding Jon Stewart in 2015 and becoming a celebrity in the seven years that followed. On December 8, his farewell program will air.

Along with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, notable political figures who appeared on "The Daily Show" during Noah's tenure also included Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, Senators Raphael Warnock, Tim Scott, Chris Murphy, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren, Congresswomen Cori Bush and Barbara Lee, Governors Larry Hogan, Gavin Newsom, and Gretchen Whitmer, and Mayors Eric Adams, Lori Lightfoot, and Eric G.

