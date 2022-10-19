Great Tech Companies to Work for in the New York Area

Tech Companies Instagram

Never has there been a better time when working in technology was beneficial. With advances in AI, cloud, and other technologies, jobs are opening substantially. Working in the New York area, I have found some of the best tech companies with job security.

Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a pioneer in providing financial and business news worldwide. They give important decision-makers a crucial edge by giving them data, analytics, news, and insights. At the heart of all they do is their strength—quickly and correctly providing data, news, and analytics using cutting-edge technology. Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news, and analysis worldwide via its 192 offices and more than 15,500 workers. In just ten years after its 1982 founding, Bloomberg had more than 10,000 subscribers to its groundbreaking private network with data, analytics, and other financial information. The same decade saw the birth of Bloomberg News and the opening offices worldwide for Bloomberg. Over the following ten years, demand for the Bloomberg Professional service surged, and the business also introduced Bloomberg Tradebook and Bloomberg.com. Since the turn of the century, crucial goods and services like email and instant messaging have benefited from technology advancements, making the Bloomberg Professional service the top option for more than 320,000 business and financial professionals worldwide. Bloomberg now provides new law, government, energy, and sports tools using its vast data, news, and technological resources. Bloomberg's award-winning products and solutions are motivated by the company's guiding principles of innovation and a desire to do things properly.

Liveperson

LivePerson simplifies life by revolutionizing the way consumers interact with brands. Leading companies like Citibank, HSBC, Orange, and Home Depot are just a few of our 18,000 clients using our conversational commerce solutions to synchronize people and AI at scale and build easy, intimate relationships—with their millions of customers.

At LivePerson, people from different backgrounds mix in a setting where we value fairness, inclusion, and belonging. Our employee resource groups, such as Live In Color, LP Proud, and Women in Tech, are one way we communicate and bond.

Medidata

Millions of patients now have hope thanks to Medidata's leadership in the digital revolution of the life sciences. Pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics companies, as well as university researchers, can speed up the creation of value, lower risk, and get the best results by using Medidata. More than a million registered users from 1,400 clients and partners use the most popular platform for clinical research, business, and real-world data.

Medidata is a pioneer in creating technology that delivers medications to patients more quickly. At Medidata, the product organization comprises a group of passionate product management experts committed to pushing the limits of what is possible for our clients and, most importantly, our patients. Medidata has been making great clinical applications for the life sciences field for a long time. To reach our goal, we can work together to bring the sector a lot of advanced digital change.

There are many great opportunities for those wanting a career in technology in the New York area. These are just a few companies offering excellent job security and culture. I will be writing about more great jobs in tech in the future.

Support creators

www.buymeacoffee.com/antoinemking