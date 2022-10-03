Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New York

Deontay Wilder Instagram

Deontay Wilder, a former WBC heavyweight champion, is happy with the announcement that Oleksandr Usyk, the unified champion, will be ringside next month at Brooklyn's Barclays Center when Wilder fights Robert Helenius.

Wilder will make a comeback for the first time since Tyson Fury stopped him in their thrilling trilogy fight last October in Las Vegas.

Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua in a rematch last month in Saudi Arabia by decision after twelve rounds, retaining the WBO, IBF, IBO, and WBA championships.

Usyk intends to have his subsequent match during the first quarter of 2023.

The match between Wilder and Helenius is a WBC semi-eliminator, and the winner would then go on to a final eliminator against former unified champion Andy Ruiz. The overall victor would then be guaranteed a shot at current WBC World Champion Tyson Fury.

A quote from Wilder states.

"Even in my first reign, a lot of it was my way," the Tuscaloosa native said. "But this right here is totally 100% Deontay Wilder's way. I'm in a different position right now. And it just feels great to be in the position I'm in with no pressure. I don't need the business anymore. When I do it, I do it for my own personal reasons. I'm doing it for the people and I'm doing it for some hardware, some titles."

On Saturday, October 15, the Bronze Bomber will compete in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator against highly regarded Robert "The Nordic Nightmare" Helenius. The fight is the main event of a Fox Sports PBC pay-per-view from Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

With a victory against the hard-hitting Helenius, Wilder will attempt to take the first step toward becoming a two-time heavyweight champion during the broadcast, which starts at 8 p.m.

