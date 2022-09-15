Las Vegas, NV

Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy Golovkin

Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbnOe_0hvy2rT100
Canelo AlvarezInstragram

When Canelo Alvarez defends the undisputed super middleweight championship against Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, one of the most intense rivalries in boxing history will finally come to a close (DAZN PPV, 8 pm ET).

Four years after their rematch, which Alvarez narrowly won via majority decision, Canelo and GGG square off for the third round. Following the drama of the first fight, which resulted in a controversial split draw, what had initially begun as a courteous encounter amongst two of the sport's finest boxers — and most significant personalities — turned utterly personal.

The third battle between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is still in the midst of fight week, and Canelo met with the media to answer questions about his hopes for the fight. In particular, Canelo discusses certain conditioning adjustments he's made when he returns to running after struggling with knee problems. He says he wants to put an outstanding cap on his battle with Golovkin.

Canelo answered questions about Mexican Independence and more.

"Look, that's my goal for this fight. I'm gonna keep my mind focused on if the knockout comes, it's okay. If not, I'm prepared for 12 rounds."

"I'm excited to fight on Independence weekend. I had long time no fighting in those days after the fight with Golovkin. So I'm very excited to get back these days. It's exciting to hear every fan, all the support they bring me, so it motivates me."

"He did a really good job. He's the same fighter. He's strong, he takes punches, he hit hard, so he's the same fighter. I think he gets hit a lot because Murata doesn't hit so hard, he's like 'okay, he's fine — that's what I think."

You can watch the fight on DAZN 8 pm est September 17, 2022

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# boxing# caneloalvarez# GennadiyGolovkin# sports# celebrities

Comments / 1

Published by

Antoine Maurice King, AABA, BSIT, MBA, MSIT, is the founder of Spate Media and digital marketing, business, and technology expert. With over 15 years of business and marketing experience, he has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Antoine currently works as a business consultant and educator on a variety of different types of projects. He loves writing about local events, music, business, technology, and people doing great things in the community. If you know of any great people doing good things in the community or any stories you think should get attention, feel free to let me know.

Bronx, NY
742 followers

More from Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Newark, NJ

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow Hosted the MTV Awards 2022 at Prudential Center

LL Cool J(Instagram) The MTV Awards 2022 had three great hosts. LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow. LL Cool J even reminisced on his first time on the show. "Welcome to the biggest music party of the year, no question about it. The 2022 MTV VMAs. Make some noise," he excitedly told the crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center. "I remember the first time I hit the VMAs stage. In a lot of ways, we were introducing hip-hop to the world... It was amazing, but tonight is your opportunity to prove that this is the livest and loudest MTV crowd in the history of MTV."

Read full story
1 comments

Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Kendrick Lamar and The Big Steppers Tour Make a Stop at Barclays Center

Kendrick Lamar(Instagram) Since the release of his debut album, "good kid, m.A.A.d city," in 2012, Lamar has enjoyed enormous critical and popular success. He has amassed 14 Grammy victories and, for his 2017 album "DAMN," became the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to receive a Pulitzer Prize. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar's most recent album, was released in May 2022 to positive reviews.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays Center

The appeal of Ella Mai's smash single "Boo'd Up" from 2018 was in its joyful innocence. Although Mai's flavorful voice added something new and constantly replayable to the formula, the UK singer's big song, which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Hot 100, aimed toward the seamless sound of '90s R&B. The famous song ensured Mai's self-titled debut, which veered from breathy ballads to ascending vocal runs and occasionally to dull finishes, a double-platinum certification. However, she stood out among a new wave of musicians drawing on the history of R&B and giving it a contemporary twist because of her rich, textured voice and dedication to the retro sound.

Read full story
1 comments

Spotify May Have Another Streaming Competitor with TikTok

It wouldn't be all that shocking if TikTok released a streaming music application of its own, given how closely tied music discovery is to the video platform. In fact, according to patent applications seen by Insider, TikTok is already working on it.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Danny Garcia Makes his Debut at 154 Pounds at Barclays Center

Danny "Swift" Garcia will make his junior middleweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. this Saturday. A headline Showtime tripleheader (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) in a 12-round main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a Premier Boxing Champions event after a 19-month, 26-day absence from the ring.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Omah Lay Brings the Popular Afrobeats Sound to New York

He goes by the name Omah Lay at the workplace. He began as a rapper before developing into an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and record producer with a following throughout Africa.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

New York Rapper Jo Marte is Trying to Make a Name for himself in a Billion Dollar Rap Industry

Hip-Hop provided a shelter for young people growing up in 1970s New York City and its boroughs, which were very different from what they are today. Hip-hop music has evolved into a worldwide sound that fans can hear almost anywhere. It has also become a pop cultural phenomenon that affects everything from how we talk and dress to how we engage with one another on social media.

Read full story
4 comments

Harry-O has Unfinished Business with Death Row Records

In South Central Los Angeles in the 1980s, Michael "Harry-O" Harris was called the Godfather. Harris was in control of a national drug trafficking operation that took in close to $2 million per day while collaborating with gangs like the Bloods and Crips and the Colombian cartel.

Read full story
17 comments
Queens, NY

LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival is Bringing Something Special to Queens

LL Cool J(Instagram) Next month, LL Cool J's first Rock the Bells Festival will provide hip-hop lovers with a taste of the genre. The festival's "Trill Mealz Food Court," featuring Houston rap veteran and co-founder of Trill Burgers Bun B, will be the first hip-hop food court experience.

Read full story
3 comments
Dallas, TX

Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes Collide Once Again in Texas at UFC 277

This Saturday night (July 30, 2022), Julianna Pena will defend her Bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, seven months after pulling off one of the biggest shocks in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Ten pounds below, Derrick Lewis, fights Sergei Pavlovich at Heavyweight, while Brandon Moreno fights Kai Kara-France again at Flyweight for the interim championship.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Usher Opens Las Vegas Residency with Two Sold Out Shows

Two sold-out performances over the weekend marked the beginning of Usher's tenure at Park MGM. The eight-time GRAMMY winner's shows will reportedly end around October. Usher has been topping the charts for three decades with music that combines R&B, hip-hop, pop, and electronic dance music. He has performed in venues all over the world. The adolescent idol-turned-megastar was aware that his return to the Las Vegas strip should give his fans a taste of the road and inspiration he had to go on to become an accomplished performer.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Bad Bunny Makes It the Best Summer Ever by Performing at Yankee Stadium

Following the release of his most recent album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is "going different," as noted by Drake on Wednesday. With over 10.3 billion listens, Bad Bunny shattered his record for the most significant charting year for any artist in Spotify history, according to Chart Data.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Alicia Keys' Tour Makes a Stop at Radio City Music Hall

Alicia Keys released her "Keys" album in December 2021, and now she is releasing a deluxe version. The updated version of the album, which launches on August 12, will include two brand-new tracks with Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz. The two are joining Lucky Daye on "Stay (Originals)" and the 41-year-old on "Trillions (Unlocked)."

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Wallace Peeples aka Wallo267 finds Success after Prison

Wallace Peeples aka Wallo267(Instagram) Strength gets redefined by the Philadelphia native author, public speaker, coach, and social media entrepreneur Wallo267. Going through the criminal system from a young age, Wallo was sent to prison after an armed robbery charge.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Summer Walker's Tour makes a Stop at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Summer Walker(Instragram) Summer Walker was very emotional at one of her recent performances at the Wireless Festival. During her performance, Summer Walker was sitting on her gigantic throne. The crowd began to sing along with her as she performed her 2018 song "Session 32." Walker reportedly broke down in tears because she was so moved by the support she was receiving from her admirers. The singer had to pause for a moment to blot her tears. She even gave the audience an explanation for her tears.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Last month, Manhattan's average rent reached a new high of $5,000

For the first time, the average monthly rent in Manhattan exceeded $5,000, and brokers predict that demand and prices will continue to rise until the fall. The availability of Manhattan apartments for rent grew dramatically during the pandemic and is currently very close to a record low. With around 6,400 units available at the end of June, the vacancy rate was just 1.9 percent, a 46 percent decrease from the previous year.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. will fight at Madison Square Garden

Jake Paul will fight Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 in New York. That will be a defining fight for his boxing career because Rahman is his most skilled opponent. Jake's current boxing record is 5-0 against former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, among others. We will finally get to see how Paul will fare against decent competition.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy