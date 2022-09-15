Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy Golovkin

Canelo Alvarez Instragram

When Canelo Alvarez defends the undisputed super middleweight championship against Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, one of the most intense rivalries in boxing history will finally come to a close (DAZN PPV, 8 pm ET).

Four years after their rematch, which Alvarez narrowly won via majority decision, Canelo and GGG square off for the third round. Following the drama of the first fight, which resulted in a controversial split draw, what had initially begun as a courteous encounter amongst two of the sport's finest boxers — and most significant personalities — turned utterly personal.

The third battle between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin is still in the midst of fight week, and Canelo met with the media to answer questions about his hopes for the fight. In particular, Canelo discusses certain conditioning adjustments he's made when he returns to running after struggling with knee problems. He says he wants to put an outstanding cap on his battle with Golovkin.

Canelo answered questions about Mexican Independence and more.

"Look, that's my goal for this fight. I'm gonna keep my mind focused on if the knockout comes, it's okay. If not, I'm prepared for 12 rounds."

"I'm excited to fight on Independence weekend. I had long time no fighting in those days after the fight with Golovkin. So I'm very excited to get back these days. It's exciting to hear every fan, all the support they bring me, so it motivates me."

"He did a really good job. He's the same fighter. He's strong, he takes punches, he hit hard, so he's the same fighter. I think he gets hit a lot because Murata doesn't hit so hard, he's like 'okay, he's fine — that's what I think."

You can watch the fight on DAZN 8 pm est September 17, 2022