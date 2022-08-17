Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman (Instagram)

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant.

Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.

Making a name for yourself in MMA comes down to winning fights; how you accomplish it along the road is merely a question of style. Previously, champions like Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones have established themselves as some of the best in the sport. They are dominating their divisions for an extended period and eliminating every challenger.

Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) will finally face Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) again on Saturday at Vivint Arena after Usman defeated him by unanimous decision at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015. The main card on pay-per-view follows preliminaries on ESPN/ABC and ESPN+.

Considering Usman's impressive run as the division's best fighter, UFC president Dana White declared before the event that if Edwards wins, a trilogy bout will take place right away.

Leon Edward's commented on his fight with Usman.

"He's been a dominant champion, so naturally in sport in boxing or MMA, when you defend the belt a couple times or been dominant, you get a rematch. So, I definitely envision doing it again."

Saturday, August 20, Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah; main card: 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV; UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

• Preliminaries: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m.

• Early preliminary round: ESPN/ESPN+ at 6 p.m.