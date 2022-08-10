Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez (Instagram)

Teofimo Lopez was on the verge of taking over the boxing game, but he lost against Kambosos. Then Kambosos was defeated by Devin Haney, the unified champion at 135 pounds. Boxing fans were once excited about the Teofimo, but as he struggled against Kambosos, he now says he will take over the 140-pound division. He will be fighting Pedro Campa for his first fight in the 140-pound division. Campa looks excellent on paper with 34 wins and one loss. If Lopez can get past Campa, some exciting battles are waiting for him, including Josh Taylor, Regis Prograis, and Jose Ramirez. Those hoping Teofimo would stay at 135 to fight Haney, Tank, and Loma were disappointed about him moving up in weight, and many thought he had unfinished business at 135.

Lopez forced you to watch him, whether you liked him or not. And even if you didn't want to hear what he or his father had to say, there was no denying that he was unique after defeating Lomachenko, Diego Magdaleno, and Richard Commey.

But as time passes, the what-ifs become irrelevant. As Saturday night draws near, Lopez is preparing for his permanent shift to 140 pounds to take on Mexico's Campa, who has an impressive 34-1-1 (23 KOs) record that will either be authentic or just a mirage in due time.

Teofimo commented on his move to 140.

"I'm thankful to be back August 13," said Lopez. "I've been looking forward to this since my last fight. I've had a lot of complications, but we're looking towards the future and are on to bigger and better things. I'm here to take over the 140-pound division just like I did at 135. Like always, I'm going to bring excitement to the sport of boxing."

On August 13, Lopez vs. Campa will occur at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The main event starts at 11:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the fights on the undercard last, and the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.