Danny Garcia Makes his Debut at 154 Pounds at Barclays Center

Danny "Swift" Garcia will make his junior middleweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. this Saturday. A headline Showtime tripleheader (9 pm ET/6 pm PT) in a 12-round main event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in a Premier Boxing Champions event after a 19-month, 26-day absence from the ring.

At age 34, Garcia (36-3, 21 knockouts) is aware that his professional career's conclusion is much closer than its commencement. The 30-year-old Benavidez Jr. (27-1-1, 18 KOs) is coming off an eight-month break and has lost his previous three fights by knockout in the 10th round against Terence "Bud" Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion and a contender in the pound-for-pound rankings.

Danny Garcia required a psychological vacation from fighting.

In 2020, the former welterweight and junior welterweight champion fought twice, first right before the COVID-19 epidemic started and once more ten months later in one of his greatest matches ever. Garcia was worn out when fight night came around to face Spence for his IBF and WBC welterweight crowns in December 2020, as grateful as he is to have made a multi-million dollar salary boxing amid a worldwide health crisis.

The native of Philadelphia understood that he required a lengthy hiatus from training following his 12-round loss to Spence by unanimous decision. After a 19-month break, the 34-year-old Garcia feels rejuvenated as he gets ready to fight Jose Benavidez Jr. on Saturday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in his junior middleweight debut.

Garcia commented about his time off.

"The time off was very important," Garcia said during an open workout recently at DSG Boxing Gym in Philadelphia. "After you've been fighting for a long time, I've been fighting world champions for the last ten years, I realized that my body felt great, but my mind felt foggy. I felt tired. It didn't feel sharp. I knew that I needed my mind to rest, have some fun, and spend some time with my family. I needed time to enjoy everything that I worked so hard for, start to miss the game of boxing and then come back strong. I think that's what I've done."

In his 154-pound debut on Saturday night at Brooklyn's Barclays Center against Jose Benavidez Jr., the 34-year-old Garcia quickly reached the junior middleweight limit. Garcia weighed 152.34 pounds when he stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission scale.

The official weight of Benavidez, a native of Phoenix, for their "Showtime Championship Boxing" primary contest was 153.34 pounds.