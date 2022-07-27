Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes Collide Once Again in Texas at UFC 277

Julianna Pena (Instagram)

This Saturday night (July 30, 2022), Julianna Pena will defend her Bantamweight title against Amanda Nunes inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, seven months after pulling off one of the biggest shocks in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history. Ten pounds below, Derrick Lewis, fights Sergei Pavlovich at Heavyweight, while Brandon Moreno fights Kai Kara-France again at Flyweight for the interim championship.

This time, UFC 277 has eight "Prelims" undercard fights that will set the pay-per-view (PPV) scene, four of which will show on ESPN+ and the rest on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ concurrently.

In their rematch, which will take place on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the headline event of UFC 277, Pena anticipates more of the same.

"I took some shots," Peña told Yahoo Sports. "It wasn't like it was just a walk in the park and I just got her down and choked her. You could see the mouse underneath my eye and the swelling that I had. I took some very heavy shots. And I think that the main difference in this rematch is not even a difference. It's a similarity. I'm still going to take some shots. I'm still going to get in there — me and Amanda are literally the two best fighters in the world — and I'm expecting to get hit. If you're not expecting to get hit, you're definitely in the wrong sport. I fist fight in a steel cage for a living.

There is always pressure on the victor to show that a significant upset like that wasn't an exception. Unbelievably, Nunes continues to be a firm favorite. At BetMGM, she is -275 to win and reclaim the championship.

The main card of UFC 277 begins streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET for American citizens.

Early prelims, tentatively scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+, will be followed by televised prelims on ABC and ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.