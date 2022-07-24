Usher Opens Las Vegas Residency with Two Sold Out Shows

Usher (Instagram)

Two sold-out performances over the weekend marked the beginning of Usher's tenure at Park MGM. The eight-time GRAMMY winner's shows will reportedly end around October.

Usher has been topping the charts for three decades with music that combines R&B, hip-hop, pop, and electronic dance music. He has performed in venues all over the world. The adolescent idol-turned-megastar was aware that his return to the Las Vegas strip should give his fans a taste of the road and inspiration he had to go on to become an accomplished performer.

Usher recently spoke out about his residency.

"There's a bit more sophistication," Usher, 43, said. "We dressed it up a little bit differently but yet just as much glitz and glam. All of these places that I'm showing you are places where our culture was celebrated, whether it's the Harlem Renaissance, speakeasies, Black Wall Street in Tulsa, or Parisian clubs."

"I want to give you all of the things that you could easily forget if you don't remember the sophistication of who we are, where we come from, and how it feels when we put things on," Usher adds.

After this initial run in July, he has many more events at Park MGM scheduled for this summer and fall. Think of this stay as a best hits collection of everything this incredible musician has previously achieved. But despite his 30-year music career, Usher still seems to have a lot to offer. Usher gave fans a sneak preview of an unreleased solo tune toward the end of the performance, and we won't hear the last of them.

The renowned performer and entertainer stated that he would be open to competing against choices from fans like Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, or Trey Songz in an interview with EDaily ! 's Pop show. However, he also stated in the same sentence that there is no future Verzuz with his name on it.

"There was a flyer that was put together. It's not official, no, we're not doing that," he explained. "But I can appreciate what I see. Nah, there’s no Verzuz. I don't think y'all ready for nothing like that. You might be ready for something like that on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned."