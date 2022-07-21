Bad Bunny Makes It the Best Summer Ever by Performing at Yankee Stadium

Bad Bunny (Instagram)

Following the release of his most recent album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny is "going different," as noted by Drake on Wednesday.

With over 10.3 billion listens, Bad Bunny shattered his record for the most significant charting year for any artist in Spotify history, according to Chart Data.

Since, well, Drake, Bad Bunny has continued to dominate the Billboard 200 list in this manner. Drake's Views album was previously accomplished in 2016 as Un Verano Sin Ti recently held the No. 1 position for a third consecutive week after selling over 100,000 sales in each of its first ten weeks.

Un Verano Sin Ti's 10-week chart run on the Billboard 200 hasn't been topped since Drake's Certified Lover Boy only last year, and it hasn't dropped below No. 2 once. When Drake's most divisive album, Honestly, Nevermind, landed at No. 1 last month, Un Verano Sin Ti last placed second.

Chart Data shows Bad Bunny and Drake are the top two most streamed artists worldwide on Spotify.

The two collaborated on "Mia," a track from Bad Bunny's major label debut X 100pre.

It is no surprise that some of the most lavish entertainers are showing up to participate when the 2022 All-Star Game is broadcast live from Dodgers Stadium. Four of the many celebrities playing in this year's star-studded celebrity softball game are Bryan Cranston, Bad Bunny, Rob Lowe, and Jerry Lorenzen. Given where he played to close his career, fan-favorite Hunter Pence, who is also scheduled to participate, could hear some jeers from the Dodgers Stadium crowd.

Before he turned 30, the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny became well-known worldwide. He is self-made and became renowned for his Soundcloud tracks before signing with a record company. He has recently worked with famous musicians like Rosalia, Cardi B, and Drake, which has increased his notoriety. I Like It and Mia, two of his hits, made the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The musician has received 116 honors, including two Grammys, eight Billboard Music Awards, and two American Music Awards.

On August 27, you can catch Bad Bunny performing his most significant songs at Yankee Stadium. Although the rapper's "World's Hottest Tour" is sold out, you may get resale tickets on Ticketmaster.com for about $300.