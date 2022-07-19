Alicia Keys' Tour Makes a Stop at Radio City Music Hall

Alicia Keys (Instagram)

Alicia Keys released her "Keys" album in December 2021, and now she is releasing a deluxe version. The updated version of the album, which launches on August 12, will include two brand-new tracks with Lucky Daye and Brent Faiyaz. The two are joining Lucky Daye on "Stay (Originals)" and the 41-year-old on "Trillions (Unlocked)."

This updated project version will also include two remixes of the singer's famous song, "In Common." Both versions have not before appeared on Keys' previous project.

Following a recent concert in Milan, Alicia Keys received an expensive piece of jewelry from her husband, Swizz Beatz.

According to TMZ, the 150-carat pendant, created by renowned jeweler Elliot Eliantte, cost over $400,000. The necklace has baguette diamonds designed like the Great Pyramids and a picture of Alicia modeled after the ancient Egyptian queen Nerfiti from the 18th century.

Wasteland, the latest album by Brent Faiyaz, will be released on July 8 through Lost Kids label. Jonathan "Freeze" Wells is the executive producer of the R&B singer and producer's new album, which also has previously released tracks including "Gravity" by Tyler, the Creator and "Wasting Time" with Drake and the Neptunes and collaborations from Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq, and Tre' Amani. The newest track from the album, "Price of Fame," has also been shared by Faiyaz.

Since she was 15 years old, Alicia Keys, a native of New York, has been performing professionally. The gifted singer-songwriter has been making songs that have been popular worldwide since she was a small child. Over 12 million copies of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, were sold worldwide. The very following year, she won five Grammys. Since then, she has released several commercially successful albums and continued to get more Grammy nominations. Keys' incredible voice and ability never cease to astound listeners.

You can catch her performing on Thursday, August 11, at Radio City Music Hall. On Ticketmaster.com, you may purchase tickets.

Radio City Music Hall is the location.

1260 6th Avenue, New York, New York 10020

Show Starts at 8 p.m.

Doors open at 7 o'clock.